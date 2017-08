High: $360,000 - Shupe Rentals LLC to Norwalk Storage Co. LLC, 5120 U.S. 250, Norwalk.

Low: $30,000 - Larry A. and Amy A. Hookway to Willard TLBM LLC, 320 W. Walton St., Willard.

The full weekly listing of real estate transactions can be read in Saturday’s Reflector.