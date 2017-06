High: $269,987 - New London West LLC to Firelands Electric Cooperative, Industrial Drive, New London.

Low: $15,000 - Melvin Barnett to Brandon M. and Tiffany L. Procaccini or survivor, Holiday Drive, Greenfield Twp.

$15,000 - Benjamin A. Powell to George H. and Gregory S. Hiltbrunner, 24 E. Pearl St., Willard.

The full weekly listing of real estate transactions can be read in Saturday’s Reflector.