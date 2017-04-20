Tammy Wynette's First Lady Acres now on the market

Widely known as The First Lady of Country Music, it was fitting that she named her sprawling Nashville estate First Lady Acres. Given to her as a gift from then husband country star George Jones, who she married in 1969, Tammy continued to live in the house until 1992 following their 1975 divorce. Prior to their marriage, Wynette released the singles “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad” and “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” in 1967, which earned her a Grammy. In 1968, she won the first of three consecutive Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year honors and later the same year, released “Stand By Your Man.” It went on to sell over two million copies, one of the best-selling singles by a woman in the history of country music.

When developer Meg Epstein and designer Cheryl Underwood took on the renovation of First Lady Acres estate in 2015, it was pure 1970s from decor to the materials used on almost every surface. Quite the showplace when it was built, they knew it would have to be a total gut and rebuild from the studs out to attract today’s upscale buyer.

Now for sale, it is one of Nashville’s most significant modern designs with a sleek new minimalism, ultra high-end materials and open-floor plan — a long distance from its country roots. Within its 10,000 square feet are nine bedrooms, nine baths, chef’s kitchen with its own fireplace, butler’s pantry, wine wall, formal rooms, home theater, gym, steam room and a combination storm shelter/safe room. Surfaces are now dressed with hardwood floors, multiple contemporary fireplaces, large windows, accordion glass doors, marble baths and Tammy’s original huge closet which was left intact. Outside is a helipad, pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, fountain and putting green.

Conveniently located to downtown Nashville, Tammy’s former home is priced at $5.5 million. The listing agent is Lisa Peebles of Benchmark Realty.

