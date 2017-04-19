Katharine Hepburn summer home in Connecticut is for sale

The original home was destroyed by a hurricane in 1938 and rebuilt by Katharine.

Separately for sale at $5.88 million is a three-bedroom beach house next door built in 2015.

Katharine’s house, consisting of 15 nautically-inspired rooms in 8,368 square feet, is white, sunny and spacious with six bedrooms and eight baths and good views out of every window. There are seven fireplaces to keep it cozy and expansive porches and verandas to take in the views.

The Hepburn estate, with views of the home’s dock, private beach, protective jetties and the Saybrook Breakwater Lighthouse, is located in the Old Saybrook borough of Fenwick, a community of 83 homes established in the 1600s where the Long Island Sound meets the Connecticut River. A nine-hole, links-style golf course and tennis courts are available to residents of the community. Across from the entrance are three acres of conservation land with a large pond.

The properties are two hours by car from Manhattan and Boston. The listing agent is Colette Harron of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Katharine Hepburn’s longtime home is listed at $11.8 million and the beach house next door at $5.88 million. Properties are listed separately but can be purchased together to make a large family enclave.

