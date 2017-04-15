Cozy cabin in British Columbia on the market for $3.495 million

Snow amounts in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range this winter reached as much as 47 feet burying chairlifts and ski patrol shacks at the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Resort. So much snow that the resort plans to stay open until July 4th.

Winter snows prompt many to daydream about a log cabin in the woods, sitting by a roaring fire and enjoying the simple elements of nature.

One such cabin is now for sale in Whistler, British Columbia, near the record snowfalls. Warm and cozy looking from the outside under a cover of white snow, or more clearly seen in the summer when everything is green and wildflowers are blooming.

Plenty of room to roam within its 4,300 square feet of living space that nicely combines both modern and traditional West Coast design features. Included are five bedrooms, six baths, a gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, library and media room. Built of hand-peeled logs and local stone, large expanses of glass provide year-round views of mountains and woods. The property is located near Whistler Creekside and has ski-in access. Listing agent is John Ryan of Whistler Real Estate, priced at $3.495 million.

