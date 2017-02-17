logo

High and low real estate transactions listed for Huron County

• Today at 4:00 PM

The following real estate transactions represent the highest and lowest amounts recorded in Huron County for the week ending Feb. 10: 

High: $699,803 - WJML Hall Farms LLC to Howard A. Born III, Butler Road, New London Twp.

Low: $5,000 - John O. Maurer to Paul D. Hicks, 19 Main St., Greenwich.

The full weekly listing of real estate transactions can be read in Saturdays’ Reflector.

