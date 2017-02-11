Homestead exemption program can save you money

Tkach said qualified homeowners should submit Homestead Exemption applications to the auditor’s office.

This exemption allows homeowners to receive a reduction in property taxes up to $25,000 in market value and qualified disabled veterans may receive a reduction in property taxes up to $50,000 in market value.

“Homestead Exemption is a program that allows an owner of a single-family, owner-occupied home a reduction on real estate taxes,” Tkach said.

There are several qualifications the applicant must meet including turning 65 years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2017 or be totally and permanently disabled as of Jan. 1, 2017. Proof of age and disability is required for these qualifications.

The applicant must own and occupy the property as their primary residence as of Jan. 1, 2017.

Income cannot exceed $31,800 total threshold on the Ohio adjusted gross income for income tax year 2016.

“On average, in Huron County, those who participate in this program received a reduction of about $300 per year,” Tkach said.

The auditor added late applications may be submitted for tax year 2016 on real estate. To be eligible for a reduction in 2016, total threshold cannot exceed $31,500 on the Ohio adjusted gross income for income tax year 2015.

Those already received the exemption do not need to re-apply unless they have moved to a different residence.

For more information call the Huron County Auditor’s Office at 419-668-4304.

For online applications or further details visit www.huroncountyauditor.org.