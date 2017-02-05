Price of Celine's water park mansion reduced

They completed their building project in 2010 though Rene had already been fighting cancer for some time. As a major celebrity, the water park was a perfect solution from giving their children plenty of recreation in the sunshine while protected from prying eyes and the constant attention of Celine’s fans.

Three years later, Rene began to slowly lose his fight against cancer and Celine signed on as a residency entertainer in Las Vegas. The move and time constraints of her new job preempted their original Florida vacation plans. In 2013, with the added stress of Rene’s failing health, the couple decided to put their Florida home on the market for $72.5 million with most furnishings included. The new owner would also have the possibility of rubbing elbows with illustrious neighbors such as Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, who reside just down the road.

It has been a year since Rene’s passing and Celine has thrown herself into her work the way she felt Rene would have wanted her to do. Between the current demands of her Las Vegas residency and her upcoming summer tour of Europe, the possibility of Celine and her three children using the Jupiter property is very limited.

Among many five-star features, the 5.5-acre beachfront property’s No. 1 centerpiece is the 500,000-gallon water park highlighted by a slow-current lazy river connecting two pools, bridges and a twisting waterslide. There is also another pool located beachside. The two-story, 10,000-square-foot main residence has five bedrooms with a second-level wraparound terrace with ocean views and multiple main level terraces. The luxurious master suite walk-in closet has automated carousels for quick access to shoes and clothing at the touch of a finger. The open-plan main level is light and airy in keeping with the subtropical climate. There are also two separate four-bedroom guest houses, tennis house, simulated golf range, pool house and beach house.

Since the water park/beach complex was originally put on the market in 2013 with no takers, it has gone through a number of price cuts from $72.5 million to $62.5 million to $45.5 million.

Celine has now agreed to yet another price reduction of her unique water-themed vacation home to $38.5 million — a total reduction of almost 50 percent since 2013.

