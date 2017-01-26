Mansion on the market for $50 million

Priced $33 million over the city’s previous record sale of $17 million, at an asking price of $50 million, even if it sold at half the price would easily set a new Chicago record.

Built by United Automobile Insurance CEO Richard Parrillo and his wife, the 25,000-square-foot mansion’s imposing classic facade is framed and accented by equally classic wrought iron and flawless formal landscaping. Currently the largest private home in Lincoln Park’s collection of mega mansions, it includes six bedrooms, eleven baths, wine cellar/grotto, elevator, heated floors, vaulted ceilings, steam room and steam shower, marble and hardwood flooring, wet bar and multiple fireplaces. Craftsman detail in ceilings and throughout every nook and cranny of the home, along with the large panelled library. The formal exterior landscape includes a comfortable venue for entertaining with outdoor grilling station and fireplace and grounds have multiple fountains, reflecting pool, and hand-forged antique garden gazebo pavilion.

Though the couple have enjoyed entertaining and living in their elegant home for the last eight years, they have been spending a majority of their time in Florida and have decided to place the home on the market. Listing agents are Matt Leutheuser and Tim Salm of Jameson Sotheby’s International Real Estate. Priced at $50 million.

