100-year-old church converted into four-bedroom residence can be yours for $6.149 million

Now on the market, completely reworked in 2016, is a 100-year-old church in the heart of San Francisco's Dolores Heights community. Formerly the Second Church of Christ Scientist, the project was developed and designed by seismic engineer Siamak Akhavan who took on the project in order to live in the penthouse and oversee the maintenance and upkeep of the building.

The building was designed in 1915 by architect William H. Crim as a neoclassical building with arched entry porticos and Tuscan columns. It was sold to its current owner in 2011, who spent four years designing, restoring and upgrading the old building into four distinctive spaces.

The three-level, 5,075-square-foot unit for sale has a private entry, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an open chef’s kitchen, a den and a media room. The interior features polished cement floors, exposed brick, steel beams, original woodwork, soaring 30-foot ceilings and 75-foot width that’s the same length as the building. Views from the unit are over Cumberland Street and the building’s private Zen garden featuring seating benches, organic vegetable garden, custom-designed sculptures, brick paving (recycled from building), birdhouses (made from recycled vent piping found in the building), and new landscaping. The Dolores Heights community is blocked from incoming weather by Twin Peaks with warm, sunny and fog-free days for much of the year.

Listed by Marcus Miller and John Woodruff of Hill & Co. Real Estate is priced at $6.149 million.

