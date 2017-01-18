Cliff house up for auction

Located in the Montezuma Canyon in Monticello, Utah, the 12-acre property includes 2,100 square feet with, three bedrooms and two baths, wifi and phone lines on the property. Built in 1986 and continuously added to for total self-sufficiency, there is a 24-volt solar system, well, two 2000-gallon culinary stainless water collection tanks, propane and backup generator, and vegetable garden in addition to the mature orchard and vineyard. There is also a detached 900-square-foot garage.

Moab Premier Properties in Moab, Utah is conducting the auction.

Visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com for more historic, celebrity and spectacular homes and real estate news.