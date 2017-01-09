Sale price for world's largest log cabin reduced

A world-class 1923 hunting estate, listed in the Register of Historic Places, Granot Loma is comprised of 415 acres, river, forest, farmland, lakeshore and a private island only 15 miles to an international airport in Marquette, Michigan.

The hunting compound was built between 1919 and 1923 by financier Louis G. Kaufman in the tradition of the great Adirondack lodges. With a total of 415 acres of timberland, trail system, farm fields providing game food plots and Lake Superior shoreline, there is also a 26,000-square-foot log lodge totaling 50 rooms. It is possibly the largest log cabin in the world. Views from the lodge take in the lake, beaches and its private island. Other water features include a river providing the additional sport of trout fishing, shoreline salmon fishing and boating out from the private marina and boathouse into deeper water for lake trout fishing.

The interior of the lodge with its 23 bedrooms, 13 baths and 25 fireplaces has many of the expected rustic features such as a great room, 24-foot vaulted ceiling and the unexpected like the 18-foot fireplace mantel salvaged from a shipwreck. Outbuildings around the lodge include a playhouse, guest house with four apartments, maid’s quarters, root cellar, garages, 3,000-gallon hot tub, indoor boat house and tennis court. The farm section includes 13 buildings, mountain views, fields, orchard, two homes, barn, pool and pool house, dairy barn, garages and more.

Granot Loma, world class 1923 hunting estate, listed in the Register of Historic Places, originally for sale at $40 million, now reduced to $19.5 million.

