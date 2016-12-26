President-elect Donald Trump's first mansion has been taken off the market

Back in 1982 when he was still a Democrat, before he was a billionaire and a brand name and reality television star and on his first marriage to Ivana, President-elect Trump was a rising star in the New York City real estate world and shopping for his first trophy mansion. Trump’s fabulous homes, that began with that first mansion in Connecticut, is a big part of the man’s story.

Trump’s collection of expensive, and even a few historic homes, rivals almost anyone else in the world. His main residence is a posh three-level penthouse at Trump Tower on New York's Fifth Avenue where he has lived and supervised his vast business operations since 1983. Also in the Gotham area, in 1996 he purchased a 60-room mansion in Bedford, New York with three pools and a bowling alley. He later bought Albemarle with a 23,000-square-foot home, vineyard and winery on 2,000 acres in Virginia for $12.7 million, a fraction of the original asking price of $100 million. It is now a B&B known as Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery with daily room rates ranging from about $400.

In 2008, Trump expanded his home stockpile to the West Coast when he purchased a six bedroom, 10,400-square-foot home on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. His #1 trophy home is still his Mar-A-Lago mansion and resort for the ultra wealthy in Palm Beach, Florida that he purchased in 1985 for $10 million. The 1920's mansion with 62,000 square feet and over 100 rooms was originally built for Post Cereal heiress, Marjorie Merriweather Post.

Donald Trump was only 35 when he and Ivana purchased his starter mansion, a 5.8-acre home on a peninsula in Greenwich for $4 million. Always a family-oriented business, Ivana was also remodeling the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan which Trump purchased in the early 1980s and she was able to incorporate many of the same materials in the decoration of their new home creating a residence dripping in gold leaf, elegant chandeliers and crown moldings. When they divorced in 1992, Ivana won the mansion in the property settlement. She sold the home in 1998 for $15 million and the mansion's new owners immediately began a renovation to tone it down a bit and also added tennis courts, indoor lap pool, sauna and a 4,000-square-foot addition with guest suites.

Originally built in 1939 for Robert Hillas, president of the Superheater Company in New York City, the 19,773-square-foot Georgian Colonial main house and guest house have eight bedrooms, thirteen baths, a three-story rotunda foyer with double grand staircase, formal rooms and views of Long Island Sound. Also included is a home theater, putting green, multiple terraces and patios, tennis courts and three fully-equipped staff apartments.

Donald Trump’s former Connecticut mansion with major additions, six waterfront acres and a private boat dock was for sale at $45 million. It has recently been taken off the market; it's unclear whether it's been sold or simply on pause.

