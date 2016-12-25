Pharrell Williams' Miami penthouse goes for $9.25 million, much lower than original listing

Pharrell Williams had every reason to be “Happy” after finally selling his Miami Brickell Avenue penthouse to a New Jersey businessman.

With his main residence in Los Angeles’ swanky Laurel Canyon that he bought in 2015, it wasn’t feasible to hold on to the penthouse, even if it did have what many would call the best location in the South Florida condo lineup.

Perched on top of the 40-story Bristol Tower at the entrance to Key Biscayne, it is just a stone’s throw from trendy Coconut Grove and a quick drive in the other direction to South Beach - three locations with possibly the best restaurants, clubs, beaches and marinas in Miami. At 10,000 square feet, the penthouse has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and an additional 5,000 square feet of terraces with its own rooftop swimming pool and a second-level summer kitchen. He purchased the condo in 2007 for $12.525 million, then transformed it into a mogul palace with his art and furniture collection. Views of 360 degrees take in Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, Key Biscayne, Coconut Grove and the brilliance of the Miami condo skyline.

Originally listed in 2012 for $16.8 million, the property went on and off the market with several price cuts until selling for $9.25 million.

