Rocky Balboa's boxing rival's fabulous Philadelphia movie mansion is going to auction

A series of “Rocky” sequels and “Rambo” hits, themed in rags to riches much like his own life, have been huge box office draws.

In 2015, the sixth in the “Rocky” series was released.

The first that Stallone hasn’t written and directed, though his ongoing character Rocky Balboa was still very much present, “Creed” is the story of Adonis “Donnie” Johnson Creed, the illegitimate son of Rocky's friend and rival Apollo Creed. Apollo was killed in the ring in a fight 30 years earlier against Ivan Drago. When Apollo’s widow found out about Adonis, she took him in, educated him and distressingly watched as he eventually followed in his father’s footsteps - trained by Rocky Balboa. Scenes from that film were shot on location at a stunning Huntingdon, Pa. estate that will be going to auction on Nov. 2.

Boxing fans and “Rocky” followers will also appreciate the mansion’s rags-to-riches story, so important to Stallone’s life and film themes. Built by a self-made auto parts magnate, a coal miner’s son and former mechanic, the property fell on hard times and after nine years was sold back to the bank that has now placed it on the auction block.

Sited on 5.33 landscaped, gated and forested acres, privacy is the word for this 16,130-square-foot mansion. With six bedrooms and eleven baths with the guest suite on the lower level separated from the family, the home was built using the finest materials with large fireplaces and impressive chandeliers. The grand foyer features the soaring double staircase featured in the film and also included are a massive great room, cherry-paneled library with secret nooks and crannies, a game room with bar, arcade games and an indoor putting green and home theater. Outside the pool and spa terrace overlook the pastoral acreage.

The mansion appearing in the “Rocky” sequel, “Creed,” will be going up for bank auction on Nov. 2, determining whether it will be sold for rags or riches. Max Spann Real Estate in New York City is managing the auction.

