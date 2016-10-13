Johnny Depp's Art Deco penthouses and Alabama Guitar Mansion all on the market

Widely considered as one of Hollywood's best actors and box office stars with Golden Globe and Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, Johnny Depp has made headlines from his movies, love life and his interesting real estate holdings, which include his private island in the Bahamas. During his years with French singer-actress Vanessa Paradis, Depp purchased an entire French village which is now on the market at $55.5 million. Also on the market at $12.78 million, Depp's five multi-storied, side-by-side penthouse units is one of LA's best examples of Art Deco architecture.

The largest mansion in Alabama, with a giant guitar-shaped front yard and ties to the collapse of a Fortune 500 company, is going to auction for a third time. When Larry House began to build his trophy mansion in the mid 1990s, he was one of America's most successful executives who had grown his MedPartners start-up to a value near $8 billion. But a buyout that would have made House over $80 million fell apart when the company’s questionable business practices were discovered. In 1997, House went through an expensive divorce, and MedPartners lost $821 million. He lost almost everything else in 1998 when MedPartners stock fell 45 percent in one day. Now for the third time, it will go on the auction block on October 26th with a reserve price of $4 million.

Although the families of best buds Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have enjoyed the camaraderie of living on the same street in Los Angeles since Matt and family moved from Miami Beach in 2012, Ben and soon-to-be, ex-wife Jennifer Garner recently put their home on the market. And now Matt’s LA home is quietly for sale in a pocket listing, which may explain why Damon was recently reported by the New York Post to be house shopping in Brooklyn. The home that has most recently attracted their attention is a Brooklyn mansion with 17,000 square feet mansion built in 1857 with 15 bedrooms and 16 baths - asking $40 million.

