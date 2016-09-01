Donald Trump's Beverly Hills home is for sale

Even the most politically disinterested person has not escaped being gobsmacked by what might be the strangest presidential campaign in American history. Candidates are scrutinized and bicker on everything from their marital history and health to even their choice of homes. Should Donald Trump win the election, having to live in the White House might be quite the let down considering the vast number of spectacular homes he has owned from coast to coast.

With a budget comparable to some countries, a few of Trump’s residential properties include his home base triplex penthouse in Manhattan’s Trump Tower, his historic Mar-a-Lago palace in Palm Beach, Florida, and Seven Springs — a 60-room Bedford, New York summer retreat. If he wants a little of the Old South vibe, he has only to head down to his Trump Vineyard Estates in Charlottesville, Virginia or relax at one of his many golf course properties.

When Donald wants to rub elbows with Hollywood celebrities, he knows that only a grand mansion on Rodeo Drive will do. And, Trump being Trump, he didn’t buy just one, he bought two — next door to each other. Trump kept one home, which he still owns today, but sold the other home in 2009. The buyers expanded and updated the home and have recently put it back on the market at $29.995 million. The new buyer will be able to brag that they live in a former Trump mansion and next door to one of his current mansions.

Located in the 800 block of Rodeo Drive only blocks from the Beverly Hills Golf Club to the west and even fewer blocks north to the Beverly Hills Hotel, local agents say it is one of the best homes in a section of Beverly Hills where homes rarely come up for sale. The Greek Revival-style, 14,991-square-foot, two-story home is quite presidential looking on arrival and continues the opulent theme inside starting with the large white Thassos marble foyer and its grand chandelier. Spaciousness is key in both formal and family areas; ideal for entertaining any size group from large fundraisers to intimate family get togethers. There are 11 large bedrooms, 10 baths ensconced in Brazilian Azul Bahia granite, a pool and regulation-sized basketball and tennis courts. Outdoor terraces are designed in Carrara marble with fountains on approximately three quarters of an acre.

Paul Margolis and Yvette Pozzato of Compass Realty in Beverly Hills hold the listing.