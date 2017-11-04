I can make a difference in Townsend Township

Our township community is growing and with it so do expectations of the residents and the responsibilities of a trustee. At the top of my list: trustees need to be more visible around the township, listening to the concerns of the residents; managing upgrades and maintenance to our roads and to all the township cemeteries; replacing and repairing street and road signs; and continuing maintenance throughout the township.

The Townsend Township residents passed a 30-year levy and we now have a brand-new town hall and fire station. Our volunteer firefighters are right there when they are needed, even though we are down a few firefighters over the last few years. I would like to see our fire department back up to full capacity. The town hall is there for our residents to rent, but I feel it is at a fee that needs to be reduced significantly to township residents.

As I stated previously, I was raised in Collins, my wife and I chose to raise our family here; as our township population grows, so do the expectations of the trustees. I want to make a difference in the township by respecting and addressing the concerns of our citizens.

Byron Yaussy

Candidate for Townsend Township Trustee