Officials say levy necessary in Bronson Township

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the residents of Bronson Township will be asked to approve a 1.75 mill levy for fire and ambulance services. The Bronson Township Board of Trustees would like to take this opportunity to explain the need for this levy and to ask for your support.

The proposed 1.75 mill levy is a replace and increase levy which would generate funds that can only be used to provide fire and ambulance services to the residents of Bronson Township. This levy is replacing the township’s current .7 mill fire and ambulance levy, which was approved by the voters in 1995 and has never been increased. The current .7 mill fire levy generates approximately $20,373 per year. In 2016, Bronson Township spent approximately $73,000 for fire contracts with both Norwalk and North Fairfield Fire Departments. General fund revenue has been used to offset the discrepancy between revenue generated by the current levy and fire protection costs. Simultaneously, townships have seen several revenue sources decreased or in some cases eliminated. The end result is a need to increase the amount of our fire and ambulance levy in order to continue providing the current level of protection to our residents.

The decision to place this levy on the ballot was not made lightly. The cost of the levy to the owner of a $100,000 home is approximately $60 per year. The Bronson Township trustees believe this is a sound investment in the safety and protection of our residents’ lives and property. Please join us in supporting this levy.

Dave Barman, trustee

Dave Berry, trustee

Steve Rospert, trustee

Lee Ann Wetzel, fiscal officer