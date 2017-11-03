Election Day is Tuesday; here’s what you need to know

By the time polls close on Tuesday, Ohio voters will have had four weeks to cast their ballots during the early voting period that began on Oct. 11.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the General Election is noon Saturday. Completed absentee ballots being returned by mail must be postmarked by Monday and arrive at your board of elections within 10 days of the election in order to be counted. Voters who have not yet mailed their ballot are encouraged to drop it off in-person at their county board of elections prior to the polls closing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A completed ballot may also be returned by a family member.

Husted has also established uniform hours for in-person absentee voting to ensure all voters have fair and equal access to the ballot during the general election. Early, in-person voting hours are available through the weekend and on Monday.

For more information, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office offers a full, detailed and interactive 2017 elections calendar, along with a detailed voting schedule.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can find their polling location, check their registration and view a sample ballot by going to MyOhioVote.com/VoterToolkit.

Voters planning to cast their ballot in-person on Election Day should remember to bring proper identification. A list of acceptable forms of I.D. can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.