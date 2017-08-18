Five people dropped off November ballot

Five names were taken off the list, according to Huron County Board of Elections Director Sharon Locke. Two would-be candidates did not have enough signatures, and three others did not complete their petitions correctly.

The big loser was in the North Fairfield village race, where three out of the four original candidates were removed from the list: Mary Elizabeth Millis, Patricia A. Scriver and Tiffany Scriver. That leaves just one person, Sharleen Coy, on the ballot with four positions open.

Others dropped off the ballot were Lynn E. Phillips in Greenwich and Donald A. Sitterly in Peru Township.

Here are the races:

Township trustees

(2 to be elected in each township)

Bronson Township — Dave Berry; Peter H. Mainzer; Steve Rospert.

Clarksfield Township — James B. McClaflin; John O. McClaflin.

Fairfield Township — Dale Bond; Jeff Deeble.

Fitchville Township — Joshua L. Grosswiler; Valerie Halstead; Jay B. Schwanger; Bruce E. Urich; Robert W. Wilson.

Greenfield Township — Jeremiah L. Huffman; Chris Morgan; Dale I. Smith.

Greenwich Township — Harry Calame; Mark Stevens.

Hartland Township — Lauren J. Kamm; Doyle H. Stevens.

Lyme Township — Roger Hunker; David E. Lepley.

New Haven Township — Thomas E. Babcock; Mike Keefe; Frank E. Smith.

New London Township — Randy Fishbaugh; Robert Harris; Scott Loescher; William M. Schwinn.

Norwalk Township — Jason Gahring; Frederick C. Linder; Rich Marett; Kevin Riley.

Norwich Township — Gerald Mahl; Clifford E. Martin; Richard E. Wiles.

Peru Township — Ricky M. Schaffer; Nick Stang.

Richmond Township — Michael A. Adams; Matthew A. Schwab.

Ridgefield Township — Robert H. Schaffer; Joseph Stang.

Ripley Township — Mark A. Adams; Michael E. Mills; Donald G. Sparks.

Sherman Township — Todd A. Bischoff; Ronald A. Myers.

Townsend Township — Joe Barnhouse; Michael K. Hahn; Tim E. Patrick; Bryon Yaussy.

Wakeman Township — Caroll L. Butler; Dale Daniels; Kenneth Tkach.

Village offices

Greenwich village (elect 4) — Mike King; Randy Wilson.

Monroeville village (elect 1) — Melissa Fries (mayor).

Monroeville village (elect 4) — Christina A. Raftery; Kevin Rasnick; Mark A. Rupp; Bob Whitacre.

New London village (elect 4) — Stuart K. Cooke; Janice C. Myers; Michael Willis; Hugh C. Winslow Jr.

North Fairfield village (elect 4) — Sharleen Coy.

Wakeman village (elect 4) — Nancy J. DeLong; Beverly L. Stober; James E. Tansey; Roger Wallace.

City offices

Bellevue city third ward (elect 1) — Steve Hill.

Bellevue city fourth ward (elect 1) — Beverly J. Ommert.

Norwalk city at large (elect 4) — Stephen E. Euton; Jordy Howowitz; Bryan Lamb; Stephen F. Schumm; Erin Smetzer; Vince P. Thompson.

Norwalk Municipal Court (elect 1) — Eric R. Weisenburger.

Willard city ward 1 (elect 1) — Joseph Daniel.

Willard city ward 2 (elect 1) — Chuck Danhoff.

Willard city ward 3 (elect 1) — David Sattig.

Willard city ward 4 (elect 1) — Michael J. Elmlinger.

School boards

Monroeville LSD full term (elect 3) — Melissa L. Allen; Dan Bemis; Leah Dowell; Mike Helmstetter; Robb Smithson.

Monroeville LSD term ending 12-31-19 (elect 1) — Betsy Ruggles.

New London LSD full term (elect 3) — William A. Given; Kenneth Long; Domenic Maiani.

New London LSD term ending 12-31-19 (elect 1) — None.

Norwalk CSD (elect 3) — Julie Castle; Eric Gonzalez; Steven Linder; Ralph F. Ritzenthaler; Beth Schnellinger.

South Central LSD full term (elect 2) — Bryan Hamman; Nathan T. Knoll; Gary W. Sprague; Michael West.

South Central LSD term ending 12-31-19 (elect 1) — John Whitright; Travis Wilson.

Western Reserve LSD (elect 2) — Frank C. Edwards Jr.; Kris Green; Peggy Weisenberger.

Willard CSD (elect 3) — Lisa M. Bohach; Donna Cok; Rod Cok; Marsha K. Danhoff; Dave D. Lawrence; Audrey Ruth Rose; Heather Slone; Richard Willoughby.

Issues

Monroeville Local School District (1.8-mill replacement).

Plymouth village (1-mill replacement).

Bellevue city (1-mill replacement).

Bronson Township (1.75-mill replacement and increase).

Norwalk 1C (local liquor option).

Willard 3 (local liquor option).

Greenfield Township (2.5-mill replacement).

New London Township (1-mill additional).

Lyme Township (2-mill replacement).

EHOVE JVS (.5-mill additional).

South Central Local School District (1-mill additional).

Bellevue city (1-percent income tax replacement and increase).

Norwalk city (.9-mill renewal for fire department).

Richmond Township (1.5-mill additional).

Vermilion River Ambulance District (1-mill renewal).

Edison Local School District (7.3-mill substitution).