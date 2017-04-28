Milan employees to receive reimbursement for cell phone use, insurance opt-out

Council passed two ordinances allowing the village to reimburse employees who use cell phones for village business and for the payment of employees who opt out of the village health insurance program.

“I think we all know this is something that should have been done a long time ago and we’re correcting it now,” Mayor Steve Rockwell said.

Payment in lieu of village health insurance amounts to half the monthly premium of a single policy. This number will change as the policy premiums change, according to village fiscal officer Scott Palmer.

Palmer also said cell phone reimbursement for employees using personal phones for village business is set at $25 per month.

In other business, council approved:

• The use of the village square by the Milan Baptist Church for a community church service from 4 to 9 p.m. July 26. The event will include music and church services with free hamburgers and hot dogs.

• The dates for a community-wide garage sale weekend — May 10 and 11, when all residents and merchants are encouraged to take advantage of the community dates.

• The use of the land at the Milan electric department for the next year for the Salvation Army’s community garden project, which is entering its second year. Last year, the growing season produced more than 300 acorn squash, according to spokesman Melissa Stallkamp. The council also allowed the installment of raised garden beds, chicken fencing and wood fencing.