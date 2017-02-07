Mushett, Beck won't seek re-election

The longtime Norwalk city councilman said Friday he will not run when his seat is up in November. He is finishing out his eighth term and 16th year on council.

And he won’t be alone. Kelly Beck also announced Friday he will not run in November. He is completing his sixth year on council.

Wednesday was the deadline to file for the four at-large seats. Those filing are incumbents Steve Schumm and Steve Euton, along with Bryan Lamb, Erin Smetzer and Vince Thompson.

“I decided not to run,” Mushett said. “I actually decided before this term this was going to be it for me.

“In a way it’s hard to believe it’s been 16 years. Most of the time it doesn’t, some of the time it does.”

The one thing you can say about Mushett is he was dedicated to his job. Like clockwork, he always was there come Tuesday night.

“The only ones (meetings) I missed was when I was in the hospital or under doctor’s orders,” he said. “I made a commitment when I started and I was successful in doing that.”

It wasn’t always easy.

“I think the big thing was during in 2008 and those years when the economy went south we were able to keep things going without any drastic changes to the city,” he said. “No layoffs. We had to freeze wages and longevity was stopped but we didn’t have to do anything drastic. For awhile there it was loooking we would have to consider that but we were able to work around it.”

Mushett said you can’t make everybody happy all of the time.

“When certain issues come up, when basements get flooded, when you are discussing raising taxes or a fee you might get an angry call,” he said. “But most of the time people are very civil. When you are somebody’s liaison and you helped them out I enjoyed that part of the job.”

Mushett said he is excited about the new fire station in the works, but most of the effort and money go into things people can’t see.

"The big thing, and it is ongoing, is meeting the EPA mandates for the new storm sewer,” he said. “There has been a lot going on but not a lot of new construction. The fire station is ongoing.There was some work at the wastewater treatment plant that was taken early on when I was there. The access street on Cline Street, but nothing major.

“Keeping the roads, the sewer system and the waste system going is the key. People want their roads in good shape. They want their trash picked up. Clean healthy water. That is what so much of the attention is focused on and will be focused on.”

Beck said between the park board, the planning and zoning board and city council he, like Mushett, has spent the last 18 years serving the people.

“When the voters decided to do four-year terms that it was for me,” Beck said. “We are going to move out of the city and this is a good time.”

Beck and his wife, Sarah, have three children who attend Western Reserve Local Schools. Sarah is a teacher there.

“We are actually moving to Collins,” Beck said. “We will be right next to her mom and dad and close to her sister. It will be good for all of us.

“I enjoyed it for the most part. I didn’t mind the time commitment but I wish we didn’t have to meet every Tuesday. My son in in the seventh grade and there are games every Tuesday. Next year it would be tough to get to his games.”

Beck said he is proud of what council has accomplished and is excited about the new fire station.

“I wish it would have been done,” he said. “I’m glad we got it accomplished.”

Others who have filed are Beverly Ommert for the Bellevue 4th Ward Council and Eric Weisenburger for Norwalk Municipal Court Judge.

There will be two issues on the May 2 primary ballot:

• Townsend Township renewal to provide and maintain fire protection services. It will be 1.5 mills for five years and voting on the issue will be Townsend Township.

• Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District renewal to avoid an operating deficit. It will be 3.7 mills for five years and voting on the issue will be New Haven Township and Plymouth village.