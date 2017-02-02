What do area supporters have to say about how the first couple weeks of his presidency have gone? Many shared their opinions with the Reflector on Facebook.

“The Trumpster is the man,” Jim Schepers said.

Sabrina Hale agreed.

“The man means what he says. Let's take our country back,” she said.

for some though, his actions have begged the question “Back where or when?”

“Back to the 1700's?” Ryan Thomas asked.

“(Supporters of Trump) think he's the best thing since sliced bread, they're mindless sheep being led blindly and happily to slaughter,” Chrystal Gilbert.

“They'll only be unhappy when things inevitably start to go wrong for them, the classic, selfish conservative mindset. They'll realize they aren't quite part of that 1% that trump will be helping. ... I think it's very scary that trumpers are perfectly okay with all of his executive orders, but raised a hissy-fit about Obama's executive orders? What's good for the goose isn't good for the gander? Or do you just hate being wrong? He lost by 3 million votes and cried about it, not everyone agrees with you and it looks like most of the country disagrees. Most of the country actually cares about people, that's the only sliver of hope in humanity that'll get me through these very dark 4 years.”

Most though, seem to be more optimistic.

Helen Lawson Quillen said she “will give him a chance as I have every other president. Respect.”

When it comes to the speed with which the president has taken action on some of his promises, while some say it is throwing caution to the wind, others find the speed refreshing compared to past terms.

“About time,” Jennifer Charlton-Dennis said. “We finally have a president who is doing what he promised for this country.”

Daniel Clinker agreed.

“About time somebody in Washington does what they say they are going to do,” he said.

“Quit playing political games and be the government,” David Lisa said. “Provide leadership and results for the people of America. Get on the bus or go home.”

“The man is on fire and so far is doing everything he promised,” said Rick Ferguson. “No complaints from me and hes not taking 4 (years) to get it done. The more people that scream and have fits the more I know I voted for the right man!”