'People knew that' before electing Trump

“I’m happy and he’s doing what he said he was going to do,” Norwalk councilman Steve Schumm said.

“He’s moving really fast. I can see that. But you’ve got to remember he’s not a politician. He’s a businessman. He’s going to jump right in there because he doesn’t owe anything to anybody.

“People knew that before they elected him.”

In an extraordinary public showdown Monday, Trump fired the acting attorney general of the United States after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration ban and refused to defend it in court.

The clash Monday night between Trump and Sally Yates, a career prosecutor and Democratic appointee, laid bare the growing discord and dissent surrounding an executive order that halted the entire U.S. refugee program and banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days, the Chicago Tribune reported. The firing, in a written statement released just hours after Yates went public with her concerns, also served as a warning to other administration officials that Trump is prepared to terminate those who refuse to carry out his orders.

Yates' refusal to defend the executive order was largely symbolic given that Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general, will almost certainly defend the policy once he’s sworn in. He was expected to be confirmed Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee and could be approved within days by the full Senate.

Yet the firing reflected the mounting conflict over the executive order, as administration officials have moved to distance themselves from the policy and even some of Trump's top advisers have made clear that they were not consulted on its implementation.

Schumm is not concerned.

“No. because it’s just a temporary thing,” he said. “The safety of the United States means something to me. Three-hundred thousand people came into the United States over the weekend and they only detained 179.”

Schumm said when Barack Obama was president the Knights of Columbus tried to bring in Christian refugees from Syria and Iraq to the U.S. and were denied.

“We from the Knights of Columbus did everything we could to bring the Christians into the United States and Obama would not let us,” he said. “I talked to the Bishop from Syria and Iraq at the international (KofC) convention. He was pleading with us in July to keep on helping. The people there were either leaving or getting killed.

“We tried to send food and money and bring those families to the United States. We could get them to Canada but not the United States because Obama would not let them in.”

Norwalk mayor Rob Duncan said Trump is doing the right thing, but maybe not in the right fashion.

About a year-and-a-half ago Duncan tried to help a Norwalk man in its fight against the U.S. government.

“He actually had a green card but he had an offense eight years earlier with drunk driving,” Duncan said. “They deported him but he had three children and he was working to support him. It forced his family to seek assistance.”

With that in mind, Duncan said he has mixed emotions about what the president is doing.

“There are parts of it I agree with and parts I don’t agree with,” he said. “Honestly, I am happy he is doing something. Am I always happy with his approach? No.

“His job it to keep us safe. Is he doing it the right way? I don’t know. Something is better than nothing.”

Duncan said Trump is learning on the job.

“I think some of the executive orders he has signed. ... If he had taken time to define them instead of letting the media define them (it would have been better).

“In the future I think he will need to take some time and define them before somebody else does.”