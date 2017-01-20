'You certainly want to believe it can improve'

The law enacted a number of generally well-received changes, such as allowing adult children to stay on their parent’s insurance until they’re 26, and banning companies from denying coverage based on pre-existing conditions.

Other parts of the law received disapproval, such as the mandate to purchase insurance. Rising deductables, out-of-pocket costs and increasingly slim choices are also a problem, said Perry Dryden of Battles Insurance Agency.

The law is “not very affordable for most people, so it hasn’t been good for most of our clients,” he said. “A few of our clients, it’s been very good for. People who are chronically ill, it’s been much better for them.”

One of the reasons the Affordable Care Act is struggling is that those very same chronically ill people are the ones most likely to need insurance and enroll. In this case, the mandate requires young and healthy people to buy insurance in an attempt to balance out the cost.

Dryden said it doesn’t quite work.

“You’re out of balance. You don’t have enough healthy people to provide the funding,” he explained. For a young or otherwise healthy person who rarely uses medical services, “It probably doesn’t feel like a very good deal.”

Still, he’s not sure how incoming President Donald Trump’s administration will fix the issues.

“They’re trying to make a market act in an unnatural way. I don’t know how you overcome it,” Dryden said. “There’s not enough information about what the new set of rules might be.”

Trump has made different promises regarding healthcare, but stands firmly on the repeal of Obamacare. What exactly will replace it is still unclear, as congress continues to disagree. The “Donald J. Trump for President” website focuses on “free market principles” and expanding healthcare access and affordability. It also calls for policies like letting people purchase insurance across state lines.

For those with pre-existing conditions, Dryden said it’s possible the government might return to the model of high-risk pools, but nothing is certain.

Dryden said those plans “tend to be expensive, have high deductibles and out-of-pockets. But that’s the same thing people are saying about ACA plans.”

Like most people, he has hope things will look up in the future.

“You certainly want to believe it can improve,” Dryden said.

“The improvement that I would hope for is that people in our community who buy their insurance through us (so they) can get a plan that doesn’t restrict their access to providers they want to use.”