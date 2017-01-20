'We hope there will be positive changes'

While unsure of what the next four years holds, Fisher-Titus said it wants to be prepared for whatever changes, good or bad, may come over the next four years.

“In this ever-changing world of health care, Fisher-Titus Medical Center is focused on delivering safe, high quality, affordable health care to our patients and the community,” said the hospital’s president and CEO Lorna Strayer. “While we cannot foresee what changes will happen under the Trump presidency, our patient-centric culture of providing safe, quality care for our patients will remain our focus and drive all that we do.”

When it comes to healthcare, coverage, especially over the last few years with Obamacare, insurance and coverage have been hot topics. During Trump’s campeign and since he has been elected as president-elect, there has been talk of removing Obamacare and replacing it with something else.

What does Strayer think of Obamacare? Locally, is there a need for change?

“Throughout the years, as we have experienced changes in Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare), Fisher-Titus has been nimble in reacting to changes allowing us to continue our strong tradition of investing in the latest medical technologies, maintaining an experienced and skilled workforce, bringing the highest quality physicians to the region and expanding services and facilities to meet the needs of the communities it serves,” she said.

“The Affordable Care Act provided coverage for preexisting conditions and allowed a number of people to enjoy coverage for the first time. It also put people in the right channels for primary care. So right now, we are very worried about the consumers and what the future holds for them. While there were positive points to the Affordable Care Act (covering persons with pre-existing conditions, allowing children to remain on their parents’ plans) that need to continue, there also were areas that need improvement.”

What does Strayer and Fisher-Titus hope is included in these rumors of change?

“At this point it’s not possible to predict the future, but we hope there will be positive changes,” she said. “Rural hospitals, such as ours, already have tight margins. It is difficult to plan without knowing what their strategy or replacement will be. Right now there are many plans being mentioned and while none of us knows an outcome yet, we will stand ready to work with insurance companies and government payers and continue our focus on providing our community with high quality health care.”

Regardless of what they changes might be in the upcoming years, if they come at all, Strayer reassured the community not to worry.

“If there is a change, we will work through the changes as an organization and continue to focus on providing safe, quality care for our patients and ensuring access to care for all those who need it. That is our culture,” she said.