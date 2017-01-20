Small business is 'on the upswing'

According to a National Federation of Independent Business poll, the optimism of small business owners is the highest it’s been since 2004. Alternately, the approval of Donald J. Trump’s transition is lower than any president in previous years. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 44 percent of Americans approve of the way the incoming president is handling his transition.

This uncertainty in the new administration hasn’t touched small business owners in Norwalk, it seems. For many, things have been good recently.

“I think we’re on the upswing,” said Rob Gornek, co-owner of Daniel’s Hobbies. “I think we’re somewhere in the middle right now. I don’t think the economy is bad, I don’t think it was as good as it was. I think people are willing to spend a little bit more on their hobbies.”

From his experience, people actually spend more on hobbies when the economy is doing poorly. Gornek explained that people seem more willing to spend a relatively small amount of money on hobbies rather than major purchases like cars or houses during an economic slump.

Regardless, he’s optimistic about the future.

“I don’t foresee anything bad happening in the next four years,” he said. “But it’s hard to say.”

Gorneksaid any time there’s a new administration, things are bound to change. He also called this new administration “a bit of a radical departure as far as we’re used to.”

“If things go the way that they’re predicting, you’re already starting to see some large manufacturing companies bring jobs back to the United States,” said Gornek, who believes this is “always good.”

Bringing back blue-collar manufacturing jobs was one of Trump’s main campaign promises and something he often speaks about on Twitter.

Whether things will fare better for small business in coming years, Gornek isn’t sure.

“I try to keep an open mind,” he said.

Gornek added that any changes made by a new administration would be unlikely to make a big difference in this particular area. A number of issues have caused economic distress to rural Ohio over the years.

“The global market just kind of caught up with us,” Gornek explained. “The Free Trade Act that they signed, everything got moved to other countries.”

Theodora Morris, owner of Theodora’s Victorian Corner, has also seen business improve in the past decade. She operated a business back in 2010, and opened her new store last year.

“What I can tell you at this point as opposed to 2010 is,” she said. “There is a fantastic difference.”

Like Gornek, Morris attributed good business less to the political climate than to the economy’s steady rise since the recession.

“There’s been a drastic difference as far as I can tell with my business,” she said. “But I don’t attribute that to the election or anything. I just think that the economy is much better today than it was in 2010. The local economy, maybe the economy period. Maybe people are just more aware.”

Morris also praised Norwalk’s efforts to encourage downtown shopping and supporting small businesses.

It’s no easy feat to predict what will happen in the future, she said.

“It’s OK to have aspirations or hopes, but it would be hard to say at this point ‘Oh it’s going to be better. Oh it’s going to be worse.’”

Joe Missler seemed to agree that small business in Norwalk was affected less by the election than it was by local efforts. His shop, Excel Bike & Fitness, has existed since 1912. Missler is the third owner.

“I think the hometown community appreciates having local shopping options,” he said.

Missler praised the Norwalk Park and Rec department and the city for supporting the bike trail — pointing to this as one of the biggest reasons business has increased.