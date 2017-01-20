From 'excited for the future' to 'we're all going to die'

“I am very excited for the future,” said Dora Maddocks, of Norwalk. “I feel very optimistic that he is going to make a lot of good changes that we need.

“I’m excited to get someone that’s not a politician in there and to get a different perspective on it. He can be a businessman and I’m hoping that since our government is like a business that he’s going to be able to straighten everything out and to get us on the right road to bringing prosperity again.”

Maddocks said she feels Trump’s business background and wealth status will help him in running the country.

“I just think that with his business background and surrounding himself with knowledgeable people that they’ll make the best decisions with security and prosperity as far as wealth and bringing jobs back to America and I just think that he has a different perspective on that,” he said.

“He’s not going to be able to be bought and paid for by a lot of people or politicians like that. He doesn’t need (the money) and he’s not in it for the money. He’s managed a large company and been able to do well with that. I’m just hoping the whole country will come together with that, and hopefully all these racist things will be put to rest and it we’ll just be united again and really be the United States of America like with our title. I’m just really hoping we’ll all be united and work for the best of our country and I think he’s able to be the leader to do that.”

Jake Bogner, of Norwalk, shared his concerns about Trump’s administration.

“I’ll be honest, I really don’t know about the future,” Bogner said. “I wasn’t really fond of either candidate. I think it’s going to be more toward the negative though. There’s a lot of people (who) are really disappointed with (Trump’s) election.”

Bogner said he’s not sure if it will be a good four years or not, but that there are a few things that concern him.

“Leading up to the election I didn’t really care for his opinions toward people with disabilities, that’s the profession I am (in). I didn’t like him mocking and making fun of a person with special needs. I feel pretty strongly about that obviously.”

Maggie Jomsson doesn’t sound like a fan of Trump’s and similar to the new president, was outspoken with her opinions.

“My opinions aren’t very nice. I think he's disgusting,” said Jomsson, who works in Norwalk.

“I can’t see the future, but I don’t think (the next four years) are going to be good. He has Mike Pence with him and Mike Pence is disgusting. He doesn't like women. He doesn't like gays. He doesn't like people of other races, because he's disgusting too. They're very racist and prejudice and I think he's going to be adding to the separation (of the country).”

“(Trump) is disgusting with his views of women and I honestly don't think he knows what he's doing,” she added. “He doesn’t know how to run a country. He’s a businessmen. He said he was going to clean Washington out and then he turns around and he's added people who all have a high interest in Wall Street. He has no experience in what he's doing.

“He doesn't believe in global warning. Really. So I think we're all going to die. And he's pretty far up (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's (butt), so I'm sure we'll all need start speaking Russian pretty soon.”