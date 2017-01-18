Ohio officials to attend inauguration

And U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) confirmed that she will attend the inauguration on Friday, even though some of her Democratic colleagues will boycott the event.

“On Friday, the President-elect will be received as a guest in the Capitol — the seat of the Legislative Branch, (Article I, U.S. Constitution) — for the Inaugural’s swearing-in ceremony. As a sworn Member of the 115th Congress, I will not leave empty my official seat which belongs to the people of Ohio’s 9th District,” Miss Kaptur said.

“I will attend to witness America’s centuries old tradition of the peaceful transition of power — and to fully represent our district’s interests during the 115th Congress,” she said.

The Guard office in Columbus announced that the Ohio contingency, made up of Army and Air Guard units, will provide chaplaincy and food service.

Chaplain support includes religious and counseling support to the service members supporting the event. Food service support means operating the Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchens to provide daily meals to the service members, the guard announcement shows.

The Guard members were to head to Washington on Tuesday and return Sunday. National Guard spokesman Stephanie Beougher said Ohio is one of 40 states and territories asked to provide help.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence will take their oaths of office to succeed President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden at noon Friday outside the Capitol, followed by a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

Then there are three inaugural balls in the evening.

Traditionally, members of Congress participate in the inauguration even if they supported the opposing candidate in the election.

U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge (D., Warrensville Heights), who shares the city of Cleveland as part of her congressional district with Miss Kaptur, is boycotting the inauguration in support of U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D., Georgia). Mr. Lewis said Mr. Trump is an “illegitimate” president, and Mr. Trump fired back, via Twitter, that Mr. Lewis should be more concerned about “horrible” conditions in his district.

Democratic Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown will attend.

“While he strongly condemns President-elect Trump’s disparaging comments toward civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis, he wants to be there as a reminder that he will oppose efforts to roll back civil rights, raise the eligibility age for Medicare, push Ohio students into for-profit charter schools, and privatize veterans’ health care,” according to a spokesman from Mr. Brown’s office.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and two Republican congressmen from northwest Ohio — Bob Latta of Bowling Green and Jim Jordan of Urbana — have confirmed they will be present to witness the inauguration.

They are also expected to attend a reception planned by the Ohio Republican Party and the Republican caucus of the state House of Representatives in the Capitol Skyline Hotel in Washington, about one mile from the Capitol, on Thursday night.

State Rep. Bob Sprague (R., Findlay) is part of the official Ohio delegation.

“I’m very excited about going. Yes, I did support President-elect Trump in the fall, and I’m excited about his win and impressed with what he’s done so far with his cabinet and the infrastructure plan that he has released some details about,” Mr. Sprague said.

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson was in the audience Tuesday when Mr. Pence spoke at the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington. Mr. Pence spoke to some 300 mayors, earning his biggest applause when he promised a big infrastructure bill.

He passed along a pledge from President-elect Trump specifically for the mayors that, “tell ’em we’re going to a do an infrastructure bill, and it’s going to be big.”

Ms. Hicks-Hudson is attending the conference and plans to return from Washington on Thursday before the inaugural events get under way.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson attended both of President Obama’s inaugurations, which were before she became mayor. She said she received invitations to those events but not to the Trump inauguration. Ms. Hicks-Hudson said she is returning because of obligations back in Toledo.

She said Toledo has infrastructure needs for roads, sidewalks, bridges, and the freshwater and wastewater treatment plants.

“He talked about that he and the President-elect plan to work with cities. He pledged an infrastructure bill, funding for infrastructure, and he made many of the general statements he made during the campaign as relates to education reform and things like that,” Ms. Hicks-Hudson said.

