Trump's Ohio win truly was historic

In 22 counties — exactly a quarter of Ohio’s total — Trump rolled up the largest percentage of any Republican ever. Yes, that’s since 1856.

So that’s higher than the Bushes, Ronald Reagan, Teddy Roosevelt and several Ohio GOP presidents — all the way back through Abraham Lincoln.

In 11 additional counties, the Trump share of the vote was the second highest for a Republican in Ohio history.

Seven of the 22 record-breakers were in southeastern Ohio.

While much of the focus since Election Day justifiably has focused on traditionally Democratic counties that swung Trump’s way, a pair of new story lines emerges from these numbers.

One is that many marginally Republican counties went for Trump in a big way. For example, coal country neighbors Belmont and Monroe counties each gave Mitt Romney about 53 percent support in 2012. But this time, 68 percent of Belmont’s voters and 72 percent of Monroe’s went for Trump.

The other is that numerous faithfully Republican areas went huge for Trump. Adams County, at the southern tip of the state east of Cincinnati, registered from 61 to 63 percent support for every GOP candidate from 2000 on — until last year, when it backed Trump with 76 percent.

Even Mercer County, the western county that went for Romney with 76 percent, topped that mark with an amazing 81 percent for Trump.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the Trump spectrum, resides Franklin County. The home of the state capital mustered the lowest percentage for the president-elect (34 percent) in the past 41 elections of any Republican White House candidate, save in 1912, when Roosevelt, by then a "progressive,” muddied up the ballot for GOP nominee William Howard Taft of Ohio.

Thanks for the stats go to Mike Dawson, who after serving various roles in government is now an elections geek.

Kasich’s influence in state GOP wanes

How rapidly is John Kasich’s stock plummeting among his fellow Republicans?

Not only did his hand-picked state GOP chairman lose his seat to a challenger backed by Trump, but Cleveland.com’s Henry Gomez also revealed that Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor abandoned her boss’ strong preference and supported insurgent Jane Timken.

Meanwhile, Dispatch reporter Jim Siegel quoted GOP House member Jim Butler accusing Kasich of "engaging in Putin-like rule” on a state law about health-care price transparency.

Kasich himself already has acknowledged that a pair of major proposals in the budget he will submit this month are likely dead on arrival with the Republican-dominated legislature: revamping congressional redistricting and another attempt to raise comparatively minuscule state severance taxes on oil and gas production.

It all raises the question of how many, on the eve of the Trump’s inauguration this week, will be listening as Kasich makes the case not to dismantle Obamacare without a substitute taking care of those already covered.

Still, if Trump stumbles badly at some point, Kasich, who has remained true to himself and his principles, will have the inside track on the “I told you so” crowd.

