Concealed-carry legislation problems spotlight flaws in system

The Norwalk Township Republican recently introduced a bill to ban lame-duck sessions except in emergencies.

Boose himself is a lame duck — a term describing an elected official whose successor has already been elected. Because of term limits, he will leave office next month after serving 12 years as a state legislator.

During his time in Columbus, he has seen a lot. And rushed legislation is something that needs to go, according to Boose.

“During the lame-duck session, legislation is often rushed and does not promptly go through the committee process,” Boose said. “We need to be held accountable for our actions, so we should be voting on legislation before the election, not after.”

To taste the craziness of the Ohio legislature’s lame-duck session, let’s track what happened with the most recent concealed-carry legislation.

More than two dozen opponents showed up at the Statehouse on Nov. 30 to testify against legislation to expand Ohio’s concealed-carry law — and they talked to mostly empty chairs. Most Senate committee members were elsewhere, including at other committee meetings that were stacked up on the calendar as bills were being rushed into hearings.

One witness chastised the panel because only three of 12 senators were present to listen. Two of the three senators then announced that they had to leave for other matters.

House Bill 48, which allows concealed carry on college campuses and day-care centers as long as trustees or business owners agree, was amended and passed out of committee. The next day, it was amended again on the Senate floor to alter language involving carrying guns in public buildings, and it was passed.

The next day, the final day of the session, it was on the House floor for final approval. But instead of a vote, Republicans stuck the bill into Senate Bill 199, a separate concealed-carry bill regarding active-duty military members.

But it became even more complicated: The language describing public buildings in House Bill 48 was changed again, and someone added language in Senate Bill 199 to address employees who bring guns to work and lock them in their vehicles. Days earlier, legislators had tried to make gun carriers a “protected employee class,” meaning that they couldn’t be punished for having a gun at work, but business groups cried out that such a move would cause a host of liability problems.

Around midnight, the House approved Senate Bill 199, but Senate President Keith Faber (R-Celina) was not happy with the changes. He and Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) met privately, and about 2:30 a.m., Faber walked out, clearly unhappy.

The Senate eventually voted just after 3 a.m. to approve the bill. Both gun-rights advocates and business groups were displeased.

That was just one of more than 40 bills that passed during the final weeks of the General Assembly, including a handful of “Christmas tree” bills — decorated with numerous, often unrelated amendments — as members and special interests tried to grab a few gifts before heading home for the holidays.

Some of those bills could violate the Ohio Constitution’s single-subject rule. However, the Ohio Supreme Court has held that only a “manifestly gross and fraudulent” violation of the rule will invalidate a bill; this year, an example such as adding-rock climbing walls, neighborhood chickens and pawnbroker regulations to a bill about property-tax breaks for developers might test that limit.

Ohio’s lame-duck session, named because it meets after the next General Assembly has been elected, is usually a messy, hair-on-fire period that eschews process and deliberation for expedience.

And no, it’s not normal.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, only five legislatures — Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania — commonly hold lame-duck sessions. A few others hold them occasionally, while constitutions in 38 states limit legislative-session dates.

Rep. Mike Curtin (D-Marble Cliff) said he and some colleagues were surprised just how rare lame-duck sessions are across the nation. And as late-night sessions saw one heavily amended bill after another come up for votes, more offhand comments were heard that maybe it’s time to rethink future lame-duck sessions.

“Everybody seems to recognize what a runaway train lame-duck session is,” said Curtin, a two-term legislator who covered the Statehouse as a newspaper reporter through the 1980s and early 1990s. “Favors need to be provided, and there are controversial bills that leadership wants to move, and they felt they should not move prior to an election. It’s a big-money game, and it has been for a long time.”

Curtin predicted that “without leadership constraints on how to vote,” Boose’s bill would have passed overwhelmingly.

Sen. Kevin Bacon (R-Minerva Park) said he would consider Boose’s idea. “I don’t think we have to have a lame-duck session,” he said.

As chairman of the Senate Civil Justice Committee, Bacon saw proposals flying fast and furious in the final three weeks. He said he had to say no plenty of times.

“Clearly, there are some who wait and pounce during lame-duck, because they know they can catch a bill at the end of the process,” he said. “So you have to watch and weed things out if they’re prone to unintended consequences.”

Over the years, members have privately raised concerns about not having enough time to digest the bills and amendments before voting in a lame-duck session — and this year was considered worse than normal. Controversial bills dealing with abortion, guns, labor, taxes and elections often arise during the final weeks and involve a lot of deal-making among legislative leaders.

“It’s very hectic and very stressful. We move at a very fast pace,” said Rep. Kirk Schuring (R-Canton), the No. 2 House leader who is finishing his 22nd year in the legislature.

“But I will contend that while there’s always something controversial that gets done, there are also a lot of good things that get done, too.”

Eliminating lame-duck sessions, Schuring said, wouldn’t have much impact because it just moves the “mad rush” of legislation up to whenever the new deadline is set. Once a General Assembly ends, all bills that didn’t pass must start over in the next two-year session.

Bacon said some argue that legislators are willing to make bolder decisions in lame-duck sessions because there is no immediate fear of repercussions from elections.

“Some would say, policy-wise, it’s a bad idea,” Bacon said.

Ending the session before Election Day might not stop the rush of bills, Curtin said, but it would add accountability.

“It’s a convenience to leadership,” he said of lame-duck sessions. “It’s like you have a week or two to have parties without parental supervision. It’s basically a time without voter supervision."

