Locals voice opinions on Trump

For some, Trump’s impending presidency was encouraging.

“I’m glad to see change,” said one William Toczk. “I want change, and I want Trump to surround himself with good people.”

His grievance against Hillary?

“I didn’t want Bill back in there,” he said, commenting that the things Trump was accused of, Bill Clinton actually did.

Like Toczk, an anonymous woman was optimistic about the changes Trump could bring.

“I’m happy,” she said. “I think it’s going to be positive changes.”

She said she was a little nervous during the election night, and “surprised at how much he won by.”

Huron County has been a steady Republican county time and time again, and this was no different. However, some people weren’t happy with the results.

“I’m just really discouraged,” one area woman said Wednesday morning. She requested to remain anonymous.

Another woman, Shannon Joseph, had slightly stronger feelings on the matter.

“I’m pissed,” she said. “Both the candidates sucked.”

As for what she thinks of the President-Elect, it’s not promising.

“I don’t trust him,” she said, likening him to “the next Hitler.”

The one positive thing Joseph had to say? “At least he’s not a murderer.”

Local Democratic party chairwoman Sue Lesch had a few comments on the election as well.

“I was very surprised, as I believe most of the nation was,” she said. “I’m concerned, but I’m optimistic about the country I live in and the people who are here and the people who serve.”

Lesch also warned against the dangers of straight-ticket voting, which she called “extremely destructive.”

“I vote as a taxpayer who is hiring a public servant, so party matters less to me than qualifications,” Lesch explained, adding that “we’ve turned our elections into ballgames” prizing one “team” over the other.

“I don’t believe in that. I believe country over everything, and community over everything,” she said. She also said she was surprised, saddened and “a little fearful” over Trump’s election, but congratulated the local Republican candidates who won across the board.

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan, chairman of the Huron County Republicans, was not surprised by the upset.

“I felt for a long time it would be really close,” he said. “I think, in general from speaking to a lot of people these last few months, that this election was really not so much about a candidate as it was about a reprimand to both parties.”

Duncan referred to what he called a gridlock in federal politics, saying “everyone was fed up” with traditional politicians who don’t keep their promises. He also referenced local government, saying those problems were less prevalent.

“On a local level, it’s not that we don’t have conflict, but we see government work,” he said. “It’s very frustrating when you watch the federal government waste a lot of money and get very little done.”

Duncan advised everyone to give Donald Trump a chance.