Wilde and Boose to join Hintz as county commissioners

Bruce “Skip” Wilde defeated Mike Nottke with 67 percent of the votes (15,616), while Nottke finished with 7,628 or about 33 percent.

Wilde will replace Gary Bauer, who is retiring.

Nottke cited his experience as a township trustee as qualifying him for the position, while Wilde pointed to his time serving on the Huron County health board and Norwalk school board. Wilde also served two terms as a member of Norwalk city council.

Born and raised in Huron County, Wilde also is a businessman — formerly acting as a franchisee for Domino’s Pizza. He lives in Norwalk with his wife, with whom he co-owns Anytime Fitness.

Nottke also has a long history with Huron County. He’s served as a Lyme Township trustee for more than 20 years, and represents the county on the Emergency Management Agency board. He attended Bellevue High School and worked for Norfolk Southern. He currently lives just outside of Bellevue with his wife.

“I’m excited, it looks like Terry Boose and I will be the two new commissioners,” said Wilde. “I’m excited to work with Joe Hintz, and we’re ready to go. We both attended a lot of meetings, and come January we’ll be able to step right in and go. I’m really excited and appreciative to all the folks who voted for me in Huron County.”

Nottke could not be reached for comment.

Boose takes more than half of votes:

The race for Tom Dunlap’s seat went similarly with Terry Boose taking about 63 percent of votes (14,943). Howard Smith took 37 percent (8,718).

Smith and Boose were two very different candidates. Smith, a veteran with little political experience, challenged Boose, a former commissioner who spent the last eight years as a state representative in the 57th district.

Smith graduated from Monroeville High School and has lived in Huron County his entire life. He and his wife Jan have been married for 44 years, and he was employed for 32 by ODOT.

Smith also credits much of his leadership ability to his time in the National Guard — serving two combat tours in Iraq. His time in the Guard, and his status as a veteran, were an integral part of his campaign.

Boose, on the other hand, is a seasoned political veteran.

Now he is finishing an eight-year term as state representative and also served one year as Norwalk Township fiscal officer.

Boose said he was thrilled with the Republican sweep in Huron County.

“Things are looking good. I’m excited, especially since we have several new candidates who hadn’t run for county offices before,” he said.

Smith said there were no hard feelings following the race, commenting “I just want to thank all the voters who supported me.”

“I’m not bitter or anything — that’s the way races go,” Smith said, adding that “the people have spoken.”