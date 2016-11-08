Trump wins Ohio

Major news outlets, including CNN, are giving Trump the victory in the Buckeye State.

With 7,249 (81.57%) of Ohio’s precincts reporting, Trump had 2,415,113 (53.30%) votes, compared to 1,917,422 (42.32%) for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

By winning Ohio, Trump now leads Clinton 167 to 109 in the electoral college race, according to CNN. It takes 270 to win the presidency.

No Republican has ever won the presidency without winning Ohio, and the last Republican candidate who won Ohio but not the presidency was Richard Nixon in 1960.

* * *

(UPDATED at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016) With votes from more than half of the precincts in Ohio tallied, Republican Donald Trump owns a solid lead on Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.

With 5,579 (62.78%) of the state’s precincts reporting, Trump has 2,066,218 (52.99%) votes, compared to 1,664,195 (42.68%) for Clinton.

Results reported are unofficial. The official results will be posted following their certification. The county boards of elections must complete their official canvass no later than Nov. 29.

In the U.S. senator race in Ohio, with 5,798 (65.24%) of the state’s precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Rob Portman is solidly defeating Democratic challenger Ted Strickland 2,293,896 (59.23%) to 1,394,324 (36%). There are three other candidates each of whom has less than 2 percent of the vote.