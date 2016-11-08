Republican candidates dominate early voting results in Huron County

There are 35,741 registered voters in Huron County, and 8,266 (23.13%) of those cast their ballots in the general election before Tuesday.

Early voting began on Oct. 12 and ended at 2 p.m. Monday. Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted reported Monday that nearly 2 million of the state’s 7.9 million registered voters requested an absentee ballot, of which nearly 1.8 million were returned by that day, either by mail or in person.

The results of early voting (absentee ballots) in Huron County were released shortly after the polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

Republican candidates for Huron County commissioner are leading their Democratic opponents. Bruce A. Wilde is up on Michael C. Notke 5,082 to 2,687 in one race and Terry Boose is ahead of Howard Smith (D) 4,684 to 3,209 in the other.

In the sheriff’s race, Republican challenger Todd J. Corbin is leading Democratic incumbent Dane A. Howard 4,736 to 3,296.

In the prosecutor’s race, Republican challenger James Joel Sitterly is leading incumbent Daivia S. Kasper, 4,728 to 3,059

In the recorder’s race, incumbent Republican Jan. M. Tkach is leading Democratic challenger Marilyn J. Dillion 5,314 to 2,441

In the presidential race, Donald Trump (R) has 4,728 votes. Hillary Clinton (D) has 2,932.

Three local school renewal levies are all passing.

The early voting results for Huron County are posted on this site.