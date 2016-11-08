Congressmen Jordan, Gibbs retain seats

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) easily defeated Democratic challenger Janet Garrett in Ohio’s 4th Congressional District race.

It was a knockout with Jim Jordan taking 7,678 votes in Huron County alone and 68 percent (205,669) of the vote overall, with more than 99.4 percent of the state’s precincts reporting. Garrett took 4,656 votes in Huron County, and 32 percent (96,334) overall.

"It's a great honor to serve as the 4th district's voice in Congress, and I am humbled by the voters' support to represent them for another term,” Jordan said. “I am committed to working hard and ending 'business as usual' in Washington so we can begin tackling the big issues facing our country."

Jordan ran on a platform of traditional conservative values, including the right to life, small government and gun rights, while Garrett challenged her opponent based on more socially liberal views, such as fair trade and fair wage regulations, climate protection and equal rights for all.

7th District: Gibbs stays in House

In the other House of Representatives race involving Huron County voters, Bob Gibbs received 7,431 votes in Huron County, and 64 percent (193,486) of the vote overall, with more than 99.4 percent of the state’s precincts reporting. Roy Rich (D) took 2,482 in the county and 29 percent overall and Dan Phillip (N) took a mere 861 in the county and 7 percent overall.

Gibbs is a conservative who falls primarily on party lines. He has worked on legislature related to second amendment rights, right-to-life, agriculture, trade and infrastructure.

An Ashland native, Phillip is a business owner and former member of the Ashland City Planning Commission. He spent his campaign focused on the corruption of the bipartisan system, and the need for change.

Rich focused his campaign on fighting “big monied special interests” and “mega corporations,” positioning himself as a candidate for the working class, farmers and small businesses.

Portman remains senator

In the U.S. senator race in Ohio, Republican incumbent Rob Portman solidly defeated Democratic challenger and former governor Ted Strickland.

Portman had 3,034,449 votes (58 percent) and Strickland had 1,917,505 (37 percent), with more than 99.4 percent of the state’s precincts reporting. There were three other candidates in the race, each of whom received less than 2 percent of the vote.

In Huron County, Portman had 16,217 votes, compared to Strickland’s 5,969.