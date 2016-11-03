Local activists stage Nexus Pipeline protest at Sandusky mall

One of those protesting was Matthew “Great-Grandpa” Beebe, a local musician.

The pipeline, Beebe said, comes particularly close to home. It’s going straight through his friend’s property.

“We talked to the Ohio EPA. They had a comment review session last week in Elyria, and apparently the EPA only protects surface waters and not aquifers,” he explained.

“There’s tons of pipeline leaks and explosions. Especially as far as natural gas, which is what this is. Every year, the list is long of just spills all over the place. Gasoline pipelines, crude oil pipelines. Every one of them is bound for a possible accident, or a probably accident.”

One question Beebe and his friends asked was just how much these pipelines cost, and what that could purchase in terms of alternative energy infrastructure like solar or wind.

He cited the $3.7 billion cost of the Dakota Access Pipeline, pointing out that over 10 million solar panels could be purchased with those funds.

“(And) that’s just one pipeline,” he said. “There are several different pipelines going in across the nation right now. We don’t need more infrastructure of this nature across the nation right now. We need more infrastructure going the other way, and we need it fast because climate change is happening very quickly.”

Beebe encouraged anyone who doesn’t believe in global warming to still consider the importance of protecting the environment, saying “Whether you believe in climate change or not, I’d rather err on the side of caution.”

He warned against the further abuse of our natural resources, particularly water.

“Water is probably the most valuable commodity source that we have here,” he said. “If it’s damaged too much farther, especially with these pipelines going across the world as they are, it could become a commodity market. There would be wars fought over water, and there already are down in Mexico. And the places that are warm are getting warmer, like in Syria and over in those type of desert regions. Droughts are happening in more frequent numbers.”

Beebe encouraged Americans to set an example by lowering their consumption of beef as well. Western consumption of beef and cow products is a major cause of greenhouse gases according to the United Nations Environment Programme.