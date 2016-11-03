Huron County elections board boss predicts 60% to 65% voter turnout

Times are as follows at the Huron County Board of Elections, 180 Milan Ave:

• Today — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

• Monday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Polls on Election Day will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“The turnout has been heavy,” said Sharon Locke, board of elections director. “We’ve had about 7,100 who have requested an early ballot. Not all of those have been sent back. In personthere have been just under 2,000 (1.950) who have voted.”

What kind of turnout does Locke expect?

“I would say between 60 and 65 percent — I would hope,” she said. “That is what is has been for past presidentials. We have more absentees than we did in 2012.”

This will be the third election with the new paper ballot system, and “the first two went very well,” Locke said.

“The results are quicker. We have a new high-speed scanner for all of these absentees. They will be scanned but we will not count them until 7:30 (Tuesday night). At 7:45 the first numbers we release will only be absentees.”

Locke said she has been happy with this election season.

“So far so good,” she said. “People haven’t had to wait too long. I expect it to be very busy this weekend. We’ll see.”