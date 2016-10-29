Texas politician turns campaign ad into viral video

His video, which has more than 2 million views online, has captured national attention, thanks to its humorous tone and unusual concept.

“Gerald doesn’t have any hobbies,” admits his wife at the start of the video, speaking to the camera in a moment that seems straight out of “The Office.”

“So is he always like this?” a neighbor asks as Daugherty won’t stop talking about the county improvement projects to his wife and guests. Literally, he just keeps going, and going and going.

It’s definitely worth a watch. The video is sure to draw a laugh or two from anyone with a healthy sense of humor.

It’s also something of a relief in a year that has seen some particularly vicious mud-slinging and attack ads. While popularity isn’t the best reason to vote someone in, the world might be a better place if more politicians focused less on slandering their opponents and more on what they plan to do when they’re in office.

Watch the video here.

For the record, here is Daugherty’s opponent, Democrat David Holmes. Holmes is running a more traditional campaign where he promises to protect and reconstruct the “Hill County.”