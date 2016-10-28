FBI reopens investigation into Clinton's use of private server

In July, after a months-long investigation, FBI Director James Comey said his agency would not recommend any criminal charges against Clinton for her handling of classified documents and sensitive information during her time as secretary.

Comey also sharply criticized the Democratic nominee for being “extremely careless” with the material and said Clinton “should have known that an unclassified system was no place” for the conversations she engaged in.

On Friday, in a letter to Congressional leaders, Comey said the FBI had “learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the Clinton investigation” as part of an unrelated case.

Although the FBI has not yet reviewed the emails, or determined with certainty if they are relevant to any ongoing investigation, Comey said he wanted to keep the members of Congress aware of any developments.

“I believe it is important to update your Committees about our efforts in light of my previous testimony,” he wrote in a letter.

The Clinton campaign has not yet issued a statement in response to the latest developments, but her opponent Donald Trump immediately seized on the news, which broke minutes before he took the stage at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

"I have great respect for the fact that the FBI and the Department of Justice are now willing to have the courage to right the horrible mistake that they made," he said. "This was a grave miscarriage of justice that the American people fully understood, and it is everyone's hope that it is about to be corrected."

The email controversy has plagued Clinton's entire campaign, and Trump seemed aware of the fact that it might dominate the news cycle in the last few days before the election.

"The rest of my speech will be so boring," he said, laughing.

Some members of the Texas delegation were quick to chime in. Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the second highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, immediately started posing questions on Twitter.

"Why would FBI reopen Hillary investigation unless there is evidence of more than 'extreme carelessness' in handling classified information?" he asked. "Will FBI ask DOJ to seek convening of grand jury? What does AG Loretta Lynch do if FBI asks to present new evidence to a grand jury?"

Cornyn also questioned the timing of Comey's announcement, which comes just eleven days before the election. Early voting has already begun in several states, including Texas, where multiple counties have reported record turnout.

"Why is the FBI doing this just 11 days before the election?" he tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for further updates.

