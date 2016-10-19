Dunlap: I will stay on the high road in this election

Let me start out by saying that when I began this state house race, I was very much aware that the political stakes are much higher in this race. Some will say or do anything, no matter how much they have to bend the truth. It’s all about power in Columbus and power comes in numbers and for the current party in control to lose even one race is one too many. Remember there are only 99 seats in the House of Representatives.

I truly thought my opponent would stand up to his party and run his own campaign. It appears, however, he has lost control of his own race; as by his own admission did not even know of the negative campaign mailers and ads that had been sent out. They have spent thousands and thousands of dollars so far in an attempt to discredit my good name and reputation.

I first want to go on record as stating that I do not “eat money.” The photo-shopped picture of myself would have you believing that I do. My wife and I are a very old-fashioned frugal couple who have been retired for almost 10 years now, been married for 40 years, own an 11-year-old car and have lived in the same little 1,200-square-foot home for 31 years. We know how to stretch a dollar the old-fashioned way, and I take that same frugal attitude into the commissioner’s office.

Saying that as commissioner I supported a ballot measure to raise property taxes is a true statement, but the wording has been twisted. The reality is the two Republican commissioners and I placed levies on the ballot to allow you, the voters, to decide if there should be higher property taxes. Remember, I serve on a board of commissioners, it is up to the board of commissioners, by law, to allow these issues to be placed on the ballot.

I have also been accused of giving bureaucrats raises, well, yes, I did vote with the other two board members to give employees raises, I believe it was a 2 percent raise at the time. And the other two commissioners agreed and again it was a 3-0 vote. Calling employees bureaucrats is quite a stretch.

My whole point is the party bosses in Columbus who have taken over my opponent’s race have clearly stretched the truth.

You will not see any nasty retaliations on my part slamming my opponent for any past misdeeds. Or twisting words to put him in a negative light. You must realize I know his family, I like his wife, I coached his oldest son in track, and his younger son is a fine young man. I have voted in the commissioner’s office to do business with his son’s records keeping/storage business. You see, we live in a small community, and I will not subject his or any other family to that. Not just to win a seat in Columbus.

We see enough nasty politics in our national news and I will not be a part of it in my campaign. I will get up on Nov. 9, look in the mirror and smile satisfactorily no matter the outcome.