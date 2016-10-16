MAC hosts congressional debate

The debate was part of a series of political debates hosted by the Sandusky Register.

“We were approached by the Sandusky Register to host because of the new (Monroeville Athletic Complex) facility,” said Ralph Moore, superintendent.

Moore credits the event’s success to high school principal Jim Kaczor and government teacher Ben Paul.

“Being able to bring that in, it’s hands-on live experience,” Moore said. “Our premise was to provide the facility and also start doing the research, prepare our kids to ask the questions. Once the candidates had presented, then it was open to questions and answers from our kids.”

“They gave other area schools a chance to join in as well,” said Kaczor.

“We had kids from Seneca East, Margaretta, Western Reserve and South Central. They all asked really good questions. Mr. Paul kind of prepared them ahead of time.”

He said the students “asked some tough questions of the candidates. They didn’t give them any softballs to hit out of the park or anything.”

Following the debate, Mr. Paul reviewed his students on what happened.

“He didn’t want to know who they were voting for, but (whether) that debate would have given those kids enough information coming out of it to know who they would vote for — if they could,” Kaczor said. “It gave them a sense of what each candidate stood for.

“A lot of the times, local schools can have candidates from local elections. But I think it’s rare that we can have candidates from U.S. congress come in and debate in front of our kids. For our kids to actually be a part of that process is phenomenal. They’re seeing firsthand and identifying how they feel with certain issues firsthand because they’re hearing it right from the candidate.

“This election season has been crazy with the presidential candidates. This has been more of a race where there’s not a lot of mud-slinging. They’re two candidates who just care deeply about their causes.”