Huron County commissioner candidates discuss new building for veterans

With two of the three commissioner seats up for grabs in next month’s election, the decision of what to do with the aging building on Shady Lane Drive is likely to fall in the hands of new leadership.

Each of the candidates has their own opinion on the matter, although there seems to be a consensus that the old building can not hold up much longer.

This is a familiar issue for Boose, who was a commissioner when the veterans first moved into the building.

Two decades later, he says it’s “probably time to move out of there or redo that space.”

Boose said one of the things he would like to do if elected is “put together a five- and 10-year plan for county buildings and assets.”

It would be obvious which buildings and agencies need immediate help, he said, and the plan would ensure agencies would no longer have to try and renovate or secure their own space — as is happening with the veterans and senior services.

“To me,” he said, ”the county commissioners need to be doing that. If we’re going to be investing county funds in a building, whether it’s rented or a new building, that’s something the county commissioners need to be doing rather than individual agencies.”

Howard Smith, Democratic candidate and Boose’s opponent, also is supportive of the effort.

“I’m 100 percent behind the veterans (getting) out of that building. Hopefully we can get the money to get a new one built,” he said, adding that “it’s a shame that our veterans have to have such a horrible place.”

Smith said the veterans were due a more modern building, something better than their current arrangements.

Running for the other commissioner’s seat is Republican candidate, Bruce “Skip” Wilde.

“I’m all for a new line item, and I believe it’s their money in the first place,” said Wilde.

“They need a new place. I think the confusion was that, if that building is empty, do we want them still to be in there?”

Wilde was referring to next year, when Senior Enrichment Services is slated to move to a new facility. The veterans will be the last group standing, so to speak.

Wilde continued, pointing out that if it took six or more years until the veterans had the money for a new building, they would still need somewhere to stay in the meantime.

“When I get in, I’d be more than willing to see what we can do to move that process along,” he said. “We need to take care of them. Period.”

“I think it’s a great thing to be able to have this line item created for them that the commissioners approved,” said Mike Nottke, Democratic candidate. Nottke is running against Wilde.

The money previously would just go back to the general fund. Even now, he pointed out, the commissioners could technically retrieve the money from the veterans’ line item.

“I would not think they would do that, to go in there and take that,” he said, echoing Commissioner Gary Bauer’s comments. “I don’t think that would be a good thing for the commissioners.”

He said he was surprised it took so long for this to happen, but that it will be beneficial for the veterans.

“It’s going to have to come down eventually, because it’s just not in any shape to put more money in it,” he said.