Candidates discuss experience, storage and budget needs

Tkach, who is the current office holder, originally hails from Garfield Heights, but in 1978 she moved to the area and now lives in Wakeman with her husband and enjoys spending time with her four grown children and two grandchildren. Tkach has had plenty of experience in public office, serving on several boards and now has four years as County Recorder under her belt.

Dillon, who spent 45 years as a registered nurse also lives in the Wakeman area with her husband, Russell. She has three grown children and two grandchildren. While Dillon said sh has no prior experience as a County Recorder, she said the accuracy and responsibility associated with nursing documentation will help, as well as the “strong work ethic” she's developed as a nurse.

Below are the questions each the candidates were given to help voters decide who will serve the county best in the position.

What does the position of the county recorder mean to you?

Dillon: The recorder’s office the county’s oldest library and more inprtantly it keeps all the records of all property documents and other official documents, for instance if you want your (military discharge papers) we keep those. This is the keeping facility for the community. The county recorder has to be accurate, helpful and accountable.

Tkach: Recorders are responsible to be the guardians of all property owners’s documents. The primary duty here is keeping record of and providing deeds and liens, and I don’t think a lot of people realize that because they always deal with a real estate agent and they think they just get it from the agent. We also keep military discharge papers safe and secure in case a veteran should need a copy of their discharge papers. Those are the two big things, but they’re also in charge of microfilm records and department records at other offices.

What is the biggest challenge facing the recorder’s office and how would you overcome the issue?

Tkach: The biggest challenge is that there is a new set of county commissioners and we’ll need to help them see and understand our needs, to help them to realize what we need and explain it well. I need to be presenting really good information and doing really good research working with the commissioners to solve different problems within my budget. ... Our commissioners have been very good to work with, listening to our concerns. They’re a very reasonable team.

Dillon: I think storage is the biggest concern. There’s a multitude (of documents) within the county and all of them need to be kept safely when put into storage and we need to be able to get back to these several years of papers for whatever they may need, lien, easements, whatever may affect the sale of the property. We need the ability to find adequate storage within the budget and find storage ability that’s easily attainable without the documents becoming defaced or lost.

There are a lot of resources out there. We just need to first work within our budget and explain to the commissioners what’s the most effective and available with resources and explain how and why this is going to be beneficial for the county.

Why should someone vote for you over your opponent?

Dillon: I’m another candidate for the recorder’s office. I don’t think I’m any more skillful that Jan in doing her position, but I do think people should have the opportunity to pick between two individuals who are able to do the job and do it well.

It’s about getting the job done and letting more people know what the recorder’s office does. I’m surprised by the number of people that are not familiar with the recorder. I want more people to know what the recorder’s office does and to be familiar with it by maybe holding community events, explaining what services we offer.

Tkach: I have four years of proven experience proven by the technology advances we’ve had in the office (since I’ve been in office). We were coming out of the economic slump when I first got here and so they hadn’t looked at technology. Now we’re updated. I’ve brought us up to the 21st Century with cutting edge technology instead of the dark ages. I’ve done this all these things while being fiscally responsible.

I’ve also worked on other boards. I was on the Wakeman council for seven years, were I also served as president of the board. ... I’ve worked on boards where we were working with limited funding. I think this experience has helped tremendously.