Boose, Smith run for county commissioner

1. What made you decide to run for commissioner?

Terry Boose (R): “After being asked to serve as a private citizen on the board investigating the need for a new jail for Huron County in the 1990s, I was named head of the group and discovered my passion for local government. I ran for county commissioner and served two terms, then stepped aside to spend more time with my family — at one time we had four teenagers in the house — and also gave another citizen the chance to serve as commissioner. Now I believe I can once again serve the community best by stepping back into the role of County Commissioner.”

Howard Smith (D): “I have watched politicians on both sides spend more time arguing and making false promises than working for progress. The political rhetoric that we hear all too often is frustrating. After many discussions with my wife and family, I felt a sense of responsibility to run for Huron County commissioner. I care deeply for Huron County and feel that we need leaders with integrity. I feel that my life experiences, along with my record of leadership and accomplishment, will contribute to the progress that this county deserves.”

2. What makes you qualified for the position? What experience do you have?

Boose: “In addition to eight years of experience as county commissioner, I served one year as Norwalk Township fiscal officer and am now finishing up eight years in Columbus as state representative for the 57th district, which includes all of Huron County. As a representative, I was honored as Bulldog of the Treasury twice, Friend of Agriculture several times and National Federation as Independent Business Legislator of the Year.

“In the private sector, I was co-owner of our family farm, a 1,200-acre fruit and vegetable enterprise. After we sold the farm, I built on the foundation of my bachelor’s degree from BGSU and MBA from Texas Tech to become the controller of Norwalk Concrete Industries. I have the unique background of experience from both the public and private sector and the educational background to recognize and help solve problems facing our county.”

Smith: “I have lived in Huron County my entire life. Growing up in Peru, Ohio, I worked on farms at an early age. I graduated from Monroeville High School and EHOVE (Career Center). My wife Jan and I have been married 44 years, have four children and nine grandchildren.

“I worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 32 1/2 years. I started out as a highway worker 1 mowing highways, patching roads, plowing snow. I then was promoted to mechanic, working in the position for 11 years before being promoted to the construction department. In the construction department, I starting out as a project inspector 1. After several years of inspection, I became a project inspector supervisor. I then was promoted to transportation manager 3, managing construction projects with budgets ranging from thousands to millions of dollars. In the winter, I managed snow plow operations as well.

“I am a combat veteran who served two tours in a very hostile Iraq. I know and understand what it takes to be a leader who makes difficult decisions. Months before leaving the United States, my higher command advised me that we would likely lose 3 percent of our unit. Our unit was Company C 612th Combat Engineer, a National Guard Company from Norwalk, Ohio. I was company first sargeant over 107 soldiers, who performed over 560 combat missions. I am proud to say that I did everything I could to bring every single soldier home alive and I did. I retired from the Ohio National Guard after 41 years. By serving in the Ohio National Guard I gained an abundance of experience working in many natural disasters, tornados, floods and snow storms here in Ohio. We were involved with local EMAs, FEMA the Red Cross and many other agencies. In order to make progress it takes a strong leader who is capable of working as a team with all those involved.

“My wife Jan and I own and operate Country Hill Tree Farm, a Christmas tree and dug tree business. Over the past several years, I have worked as a consultant for KEM a consulting and engineering firm, based out of Mansfield. I am also the post commander for VFW post 2743, a member of American Legion Post 41 and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).”

3. What are your most important issues?

Boose: “Drug and alcohol addiction — particularly the opiate crisis we are now battling — affects our entire community. Addicts and the chaos their families face are only the tip of the iceberg. Law enforcement and our courts are overwhelmed with not only drug cases, but associated crimes such as burglary. Government resources are eaten up quickly with foster care, jail expenses and rehabilitation costs. Some of our businesses have trouble finding employees able to pass drug screening. We must coordinate public and private to fight this epidemic to improve the quality of life for all residents.

Setting a budget is one of the primary tasks of commissioners. State law requires us to set a balanced budget, but we must also set a sustainable budget. That means we can’t just expect taxpayers to keep digging deeper and deeper into their pockets every time we see a new need. To be proactive instead of reactive we need to establish long-term planning for the county. What will we need over the next 10 years and how can we meet those needs in an efficient and cost-effective manner?”

Smith: “I plan to bring more awareness to issues concerning the veterans of Huron County. I will also make sure that all funds appropriated to veteran-related issues are being utilized to the fullest extent. Our veterans are the best among us and deserve to be taken care of.

“I am deeply concerned with the heroin and prescription opioid addiction epidemic that is plaguing our county. This is a problem that affects us all and one that we cannot arrest our way out of. It is a culture issue and is going to take a county-wide effort, community to community. As commissioner, I will lead a collaborated effort between law enforcement, the Huron County Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS) Board, physicians, addiction experts, and the community.

“I will promote our county’s economic development while maintaining our strengths.”

4. Are there any big changes you’d like to make when you get in office?

Boose: “When I previously served as commissioner, I personally reviewed the expenditures of each office to see just where county money was being spent. Now we have the chance for every citizen to be able to do the same thing through Ohio’s Online Checkbook, a free program available through the state treasurer’s office. I will ask our county auditor to enroll Huron County in this program. That way every taxpayer can judge for themselves how prudently each officeholder is managing their money.”

Smith: “Huron County does not need big changes. What we do need is wise decision-making at the executive level of county government. Financially, we are in the best shape that we've been in a very long time. Our general fund budget carry-over since 2014 has been at least 2 million dollars every year. In fact, we saw a carry-over of $3.6 million in January 2016. The future is bright for Huron County and now is the time to use our money wisely and invest in the things that attract new business and grow the businesses currently established in Huron County. Things like infrastructure and workforce training.”

5. Do you have any experiences with budgets, taxes or finances on a large scale?

Boose: “I have the advantage of dealing with complexity of finance and budgets from both private business and the government’s perspective. Our farm employed between 70 and 100 people every year and dealt with numerous governmental programs and regulations. Norwalk Concrete has experienced significant growth since I joined the company and I have learned from that process.

At the state level, I was vice-chair of the finance committee, which set and approved the final state budget. I believe in using a zero-based budgeting system, which requires each office to justify funds needed for every budget instead of just starting with the previous budget and adding to it each year.”

Smith: “As a transportation manager 3 with the Ohio Department of Transportation, I managed construction projects with budgets ranging from several thousand to multimillion dollars. I was directly in charge of ODOT inspectors on projects. I was directly responsible for communication and cooperation with contractors to achieve effective and efficient contract performance. I ensured completion of the project safely, on schedule, and with quality work and materials in accordance with the plans and contracts.”

6. Do you have anything else to say to the voters of Huron County?

Boose: “Over the past nine years, I’ve walked door-to-door in every community in our county five times to ask people face-to-face what they want and need from government. I’ve attended meetings for individual townships to learn the problems our trustees face. I am always willing to work with village and city officials on all issues. I’ve kept up with current county issues by frequently attending commissioners’ meetings over the past few months.

“Unless I have a scheduling conflict, I can be found from about 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings at Sheri’s Coffee House in Norwalk, ready and willing to talk to anyone with a concern. My background and the experience and contacts I’ve gained at the state level make me uniquely qualified to hit the ground running when it comes time for a new county commissioner to take office in January. I ask voters to give me the chance to give back to the county by serving as Huron County commissioner.”

Smith: “Let's look ahead to the optimistic future that we all desire and put old politics of the past to rest. I am not a career politician. This is the first time I that I have ever campaigned for public office. I am, however, extremely passionate about Huron County and the people who live in it. This is clearly indicated by the career choices that I have made throughout my lifetime. Because of my proven leadership, dedication and accountability, the experience and character that I have acquired through my career choices are what will make myself a successful advocate for the people of Huron County as their commissioner. I’m asking for your vote in either October, or Tuesday, Nov. 8. And thank you, Smith for Huron County commissioner.”