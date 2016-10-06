Congressional candidates Jordan and Garrett talk economics, accountability

Garrett previously ran against Jordan in 2014, but was defeated. Jordan took 67.67 percent of the vote.

What are the candidates’ backgrounds?

Jordan: Jim Jordan was raised in Champaign County, Ohio, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin. He went on to acquire a Master’s of Education from Ohio State University and a law degree from Capital University. Jordan currently lives in Urbana with his wife, Polly.

Garrett: Janet Garrett currently resides in Oberlin with her husband, Mike. Born in Troy, Ohio, to an educator, she decided to become a teacher at an early age. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Kent State, and taught in Wakeman for several years. She went on to volunteer as a teacher in the Peace Corps before returning back to the states to earn her master’s degree.

A long-standing member of the teacher’s union, Garrett bills herself as a political activist. In her bio, she recalls volunteering in many Democratic campaigns — even as far back as managing a local campaign office for Michael Dukakis.

What are the candidates’ issues?

Garrett: Resting on her background as a teacher, Garrett is vocal in her support for fixing Ohio’s education system.

Claiming to be “fed up with the gridlock, greed and incompetence in Washington,” she lists the following as a few of her major goals: fix the tax system, protect local farms, stop bad trade deals, protect the financial system from Wall Street crooks and get big money and corporations out of government.

During the course of her campaign, this former educator is resting her platform on 10 main issues: fair trade, ending tax loopholes, medicare buy-in for all, debt-free public college, creating clean-energy jobs, supporting union and workers’ rights, allowing the government to negotiate drug prices, giving students low-interest rate loans and protecting voting rights.

Garrett is also strongly against her opponent. This opposition is a major driving force in her campaign. Garrett has previously called Jordan a “career politician” and criticized him for failing to vote to raise minimum wage, enforce equal pay for women or negotiate lower drug prices for medicare.

“I would like to say, about my opponent,” Garrett said during a Wakeman meet-and-greet in July. “(He) is the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, which is a group of right-wing extremists that make it their business to obstruct every bit of progress that might come through congress even if it’s from their own party.

“He has been in office since 2007. He has no legislative successes. He has no initiatives in the district. All he’s done is collected a very handsome paycheck for himself. He rules by obstruction. He’s ‘Mr. No.’”

According to Garrett, the ideal would be to move away from judging candidates by their party affiliation and simply “evaluate the candidates based on their merit.”

In the meantime, she identifies as a democrat and focuses on issues that affect the middle and working classes.

“The people that are making laws are the ones that are ruling how we live,” Garrett said. “The middle class is now a minority in America, which is unacceptable in my opinion.”

“I want to promote our workers, protect our seniors and prepare our children. I’m also very concerned about the treatment of veterans. I see that veterans come back after war, and they don’t get what they need. And I think that if anyone is willing to lay their life on the line for this country, this country owes them whatever they require to get back on their feet. Whether it’s medical or mental health services or job training so they can be succesfully reintigrated into society and live full lives.

“Average people, that’s what I’m about. I think that income equality is probably one of the biggest problems that we have in this country.”

By July, she said she had traveled to all 14 counties that make up the 4th Congressional District.

“I’ve been in all of them, and I’m doing my best to get out there and meet as many people as I can,” she said.

Jordan: Congressman Jordan was elected to office in 2006. Since then, he said, he has been “fighting to protect the hard-earned tax dollars of the residents of our district.”

Billed as a strong fiscal conservative, Jordan personally sponsored two bills which became laws, and cosponsored two others. One was the Second Amendment Enforcement Act of 2015. This affects firearms owners in the District of Columbia, including “denying any authority to enact laws or regulations that discourage or eliminate the private ownership or use of firearms for legitimate purposes,” according to the bill’s text.

Other bills Jordan was involved with include a Korean veterans memorial act, an export control act and a welfare reform and upward mobility act.

“I introduced common sense welfare reform legislation to require able-bodied adults with no dependents to work or undergo job training before they can receive food stamps,” Jordan said. “This nudge will help get able-bodied individuals back in the work force, which will help both them and the economy."

Along with welfare reform, Jordan’s staunch conservatism shows in his stance on national spending.

“Out-of-control borrowing and spending in Washington has doubled the national debt over the past ten years,” he explained. “We are on an unsustainable pace, and we need to restore fiscal responsibility soon, or we risk bankrupting the country. I've led by example by cutting my own office budget, returning $2 million of unspent funds. I passed the 'Cut, Cap and Balance' plan through the House, which would balance our budget and began paying down our debt.”

The bill would have increased the federal debt ceiling during the 2011 debt crisis, would have cut spending and defunded and repealed the Affordable Care Act. After being passed by the House, it was tabled by the senate.

If elected, Jordan said he promises to “keep pushing for policies that encourage job creation and economic growth.”

“I want to help Congress reach an agreement on tax reform that will simplify the tax code, create jobs, and restore our economic competitiveness,” Jordan pledged.

“Many Americans believe there are two standards in Washington — one that 'we the people' have to follow, and a different standard for the powerful and politically-connected. People see high-level government leaders get away with a lot of behavior that regular people would not get away with. I have worked to both uncover waste, fraud and abuse in federal programs, and sought to hold government officials accountable when they do wrong.”

“First, people want a representative who is in touch with the people. We've had hundreds of meetings with residents over the past two years in order to hear their thoughts and concerns about the issues of the day. People want their representatives to be up front and honest with them, and communicate with them in a straight-forward manner. And finally, people want their representatives to treat their hard-earned money with respect. I have worked hard to do all of these things, and will continue to do so with your vote on Nov. 8.”