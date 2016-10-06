Huron County Republicans welcome Oklahoma senator

Both men were making their way across the U.S. as part of a trip to boost the party spirit and rally Republicans to vote in November’s election.

They had just been to Bowling Green earlier this week, Connelly said, and were prepared to try and sway swing state Ohio in the party’s favor.

“You’ve got a lot of be proud of in our party,” Connelly said during the meeting, which turned up several political candidates and local residents. He spoke of faith in the Republican party, and its role in politics — advising people to get other members of their congregation signed up to vote.

“You can’t just sit back and wear that little ‘I voted’ sticker,” he said.

Senator Lankford, who has a ministry background, also spoke about religion and politics during the event. According to Lankford, Ohio will be one of the key determining factors in 2016’s presidential race.

“This is ground zero,” he said. “(But) there’s a lot of you, and you can handle it.”

Lankford also spoke at length about being both a minister and a senator, and how any person should be able to practice any religion, or lack thereof, openly.

“Any person of faith can live in America,” he said. “I don’t have to stop being who I am to be a U.S. Senator.”