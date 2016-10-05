Bruce Wilde, Mike Nottke talk about commissioners race

1. What made you decide to run for commissioner?

Mike Nottke (D): “WIth over 20 years of grassroots government, I thought this would be a great opportunity to provide my years of experience to the great people of Huron County. Throughout my years of experience, public service has been important to me. I would like to continue to move our county forward with my experience, dedication, and service to all the people of Huron County.”

Bruce “Skip” Wilde (R): ”Throughout my life I have been in public service. In 2015, I downsized my business, which allowed me the opportunity to take on a larger role than I have in the past. For me, the chance to run for county commissioner was perfect timing.”

2. What makes you qualified for the position? (What experience do you have?)

Nottke: “I’ve been a Lyme Township trustee for over 20 years. Having 20 years of grassroots government is a great tool to have when running for commisioner. I’ve worked with all the county officails over the time Ive been in office. For the past 13 years, I’ve represented the 9 townships on the Ohio Public Works Issue One monies. Within that time, the townships have received $7.1-plus million in loans and grants for road and drainage reconstruction. Currently, I’m the secretary for the District Advisory Council Board for the public health of Huron County. I’ve served on that board for the past 10 years. I also represent Lyme Township on the EMA board.”

Wilde: “I have served on both of my local school boards as well as the county health board. I have gained administrative experience from my two terms on Norwalk city council. As a small businessman, I understand the importance of fiscal responsibility. All of my experience combined, I believe, gives me a good balance to lead our county.”

3. What are your most important issues?

Nottke: “One issue I have is that there is open-communication between all elected officials, department heads, and residents of Huron County. Throughout my campaign, I have stressed coming together and working together. Some people have told me that I am a good problem solver. I enjoy the process of solving problems: meeting with people, identifying the problem, doing my homework to find available solutions, and deciding on which solutions benefit everyone involved.”

Wilde: “I feel our biggest hurdle and most important issue is the drug epidemic, specifically opiates. The sheriff recently spoke to our Rotary Club and said that approximately 80 percent of the jail population is there due to drug related offenses. We need to stop this now. The economic effect on our community is overwhelming. Our businesses continue to struggle with getting enough employees who can pass a drug test. This epidemic hits everyone in our community in some way.

“I am not waiting until I am elected to do something, I am doing something now. For the last four months I have been part of ‘Imagine a Drug Free Community’ task force.

“On Oct. 2 we (had) a Recovery Walk from Fisher-Titus (Medical Center) to the Norwalk High School. There we (heard) some speakers and (had) resources set up outside the auditorium so our community can see what is available for help. We know we are lacking in some areas & that is what we will continue to work on in the coming months and as long as it takes to get the job done. We will always need continuing education for our community as things evolve. So I am not waiting I am leading by example.”

4. Are there any big changes you’d like to make when you get in office?

Nottke: “I would like to see a plan of action or program implemented that sustains the longevity of our buildings and grounds. At this time, it would be hard for me to speculation what further changes would be needed until I was in office.”

Wilde: ”Yes, first I want to put together an inventory of the county’s buildings and grounds. We need to assess their future maintenance needs. I believe our Senior Enrichment Services has found a new home which is great. I know our Veteran Services Administration is also preparing for a new facility. I would like to put together a 5 or 10 year plan for our buildings and grounds. It is a large part of the budget. Managing the budget is one of the main responsibilities of a commissioner. I believe having a plan and being as prepared as you can be will help us maintain the carryover that the current commissioners have been able to achieve.”

5. Do you have any experience with budgets, taxes or finances on a large scale?

Nottke: “Being a township trustee is similar to being a commissioner, but on a smaller scale. With the 20 years of grassroots government as a trustee, I understand budgets, resolutions, line items, and many other elements needed to run an effective county. Being a trustee, I have consistently been a part of maintaining a balanced budget. I have been responsible and accountable with the revenue to finance and operate our township.”

Wilde: “Yes, as a Norwalk City Schools board member, we had the responsibility to manage a large budget. At the time, we were also trying to pass a levy to build a new high school. Being on city council also involved dealing with budgets and taxes.”

6. Do you have anything else to say to the voters of Huron County?

Nottke: “If elected, I will be engaged in all duties of a commissioner. I will attend meetings and functions, at the state, county, or township level. The information I receive from these meetings allows me to be well-infomed about new and upcoming changes that hopefully could benefit our county. I will be committed to all the residents of Huron County to do the job in a professional, caring, and productive way. Your vote is greatly appreciated in either October or Tuesday, Nov. 8. The key to good county government is Nottke For commissioner.”

Wilde: “I was born and raised in Huron County. I believe I have a good pulse as to what our citizens want and need. I have led in many capacities and my leadership style is lead by example. I believe I am a good communicator and understand the importance of being a good listener. I will work well with the other elected officials. I believe Huron County has a good team in place and will have an even better team after the election on Nov. 8. Vote Bruce ‘Skip’ Wilde your next Huron County commissioner.”