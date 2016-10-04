Alert Reflector to live stream vice-presidential debate • Updated Today at 3:17 PM The Norwalk Reflector will be live streaming tonight’s vice-presidential debate as democratic Senator Tim Kaine and republican Governor Mike Pence face-off in an attempt to wins the public’s favor. The live-stream will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. and will include two hours of pre-debate coverage, the an hour and a half of the debate itself, and at least half an hour of post-coverage. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.